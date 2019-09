Labor Day Renegade Vert Series Contest at Drake’s

Renegade Vert Series at Drake’s – Stop #3 – August 31, 2019 in Leland, NC… As the Renegade Vert Series newsletter described it, “It was indisputably one of skating’s most glorious days!” Thanks to Brian and the Drake family for the hospitality! Get more of the RVS/LDAD5 at https://rumbel.wixsite.com/renegadevertseries

Video by Chuck Powell and photos by JJ Kefalas and Glenn Joyce.

CONTEST RESULTS:

GROMS: 1. Carlin Makibbin, 2. J Boy Gutierrez, 3. Cole Liller, 4. Tyson Brown, 5. Taj Morgan, 6. Gavin Lowder, 7. Levi Buttery, 8. Sylas Altman, 9. Nick Rosenberger, 10. Zack Rosenberger

JUNIORS: 1. Tyler Dick, 2. Jackson Lowder, 3. Henry Romero, 4. Zander Garneau, 5. Carter Petrocci

MEN: 1. Logan Yale, 2. Mason O’Neal, 3. Tyler Everett, 4. Chase Parten, 5. Rich Mcdonald, 6. Jesse Smith, 7. Sean Biacan, 8. Ravo Brown, 9. Matt Pockett, 10. Evan Javid, 11. Matt Cox, 12. Austin Barnes

MASTERS: 1. Brian Drake, 2. Matt Dove, 3. Derek Krasauskas, 4. Dave Maxwell, 5. Todd Johnson, 6. Brian Fick, 7. Travis Beattie, 8. Malachi, 9. John Wilinski, 10. Peter Furnee, 11. Chuck Powell, 12. Greg Anderson, 13. Trey Womble

LEGENDS: 1. Henry Gutierrez, 2. Bob Pribble, 3. Scott Hughston, 4. Sam Boo, 5. Troy Lowman, 6. Jay Rock Smith, 7. Randy Rose, 8. Tim Hammond

OPEN: 1. Collin Graham, 2. Josh Rodrgiuez, 3. Archer Braun, 4. Cam Noren, 5. Charlie Martin, 6. Wyatt Wisenbaker, 7. Reef Orlando, 8. AJ Nelson, 9. Austin Gordon, 10. Eric McGuinness, 11. Ronan Livingston, 12. Gavin Liller, 13. Eli Reams, 14. Aaron Wical, 15. Christian Frazier, 16. Curren Atterbury, 17. Nathan Midgette, 18. Tony Marle

