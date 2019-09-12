Jesse Martinez FUNdraiser and Juice Magazine Skate Film Night featuring “Goin’ AWOL” and “Made In Venice” at the Waterfront

Normally, someone has to die to pull this crew of homies, locals, OGs, outlaws, gangsters, young guns, surfers, skateboarders, musicians, artists, filmmakers, photographers and longtime Venetians together in one spot. Instead, it was a great cause that brought everyone together for one of the coolest Westside family reunions of all time to benefit Venice skate legend, good friend and Patron of the Venice Skatepark, Jesse Martinez.

Jesse Martinez fundraiser & Made In Venice movie time at the Waterfront. Photo by Dan Levy

It was an incredibly positive night of community, seeing old friends and making new ones. 100% Respect and love to The Mess for everything he does to bring this neighborhood together and keep it strong.

Christian Hosoi, Jesse Martinez, Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy

Jesse Martinez stands out as a pioneer and innovator of modern day street skateboarding, and was also famous for his adventures with the Powell Peralta team, as well as his role in the establishment of World Industries, which jump-started a new era of skateboarder-owned skate companies.

Most recently, Jesse is known in Venice Beach as a hero for his work in getting the Venice Skatepark built and for his daily dedication in voluntarily maintaining the park and keeping it clean for skateboarders now and for generations into the future. “The Mess” has literally saved lives by steering kids away from gang life and offering them skateboarding as salvation. Jesse is 100% dedicated to skateboarding and passing on the traditions of Dogtown and he proves it every day.

Jeff “The Dude” Dowd, Jeremy Kove, Jesse Martinez, and crew. Photo by Dan Levy

This fundraiser was a chance to thank Jesse and contribute to his efforts to keeping the Venice Skatepark in good shape for all to ride and enjoy. Proceeds went to Jesse Martinez for cleaning supplies, truck repairs and daily travel to the skatepark. Please do your part to help Jesse in his ongoing efforts to pay it forward for everyone that visits Venice and every skateboarder that rides the Venice Skatepark. Thank you.

Check out Jesse’s speech from the night of the fundraiser…

Thanks to everyone that showed up to The Waterfront in Venice Beach, California, on August 21st to support Jesse Martinez at the Juice Magazine Skate Film Night featuring the first public screening of the “Made In Venice” movie and the Fundraiser for Jesse Martinez!

Homies reunion. Photo by Dan Levy

As Jim “RedDog” Muir of Dogtown Skates said, “Jesse has been cleaning the Venice Skatepark for your benefit for the last ten years on his time and his dime. Thanks to Jesse Martinez.”

Rhianna (Vida Kush), The Real Jimmy Q, Julian “Juice” Martinez. Photo by Dan Levy

The surprise treat of the evening was a special screening of the teaser video for the new AWOL Skates “Goin’ AWOL” edit featuring Jamie Quaintance, Haden McKenna, Matt Lemond, Robby Bootes, Jamal Campbell, put together by AWOL founder, Julian “Juice” Martinez, who also happens to be Jesse Martinez’s son. The next generation of Venice skateboarders are on fire on the Westside! Check it at awolskate.co.

Jesse Martinez, Lorenzo of Triple M and Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies. Photo by Terri Craft

To everyone who helped out, donated and worked really hard to make this night so much fun, thank you. As Venice resident and keeper of the Community 90291 group, Joe Jimenez, said, it was “just your average, quiet Wednesday evening in our little sleepy town we call home.!? 😉 Great FUNdraiser!

Silent Auction Winner. Photo by Dan Levy

Special thanks to Spitfire, Anti Hero, Ace Trucks, Nike, Dogtown Skates, Zephyr, AWOL Skates, Vans, Juice Magazine, Black Flys, Suicidal Skates, Alva, Bulldog Skates, Powell Peralta, Bones Brigade, Bones Bearings, Bones Wheels, Skull Skates, Carver Skates, Dwindle Distribution, Blind, Enjoi, Almost, Arbor Skateboards, Factory 13 Skateboards, Dusters, Darkstar, Z-Flex, Santa Monica Airlines, Ranch N Roll, Munson Industries, Ethics Supply Co., and Gibson USA for all of the cool donations of prizes for the raffle and auctions.

Jesse Martinez, Jeff Ho, Jake Mathews (The Waterfront) & Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Thanks to the Waterfront for hosting the event, as well as renting the screening equipment, and an extra big thank you for their donation of a good chunk of the night’s bar proceeds to Jesse. The Waterfront is located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California, so stop in and say thanks to our friendly neighbors.

Tim Jackson, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, David Wiley, Lauren Wiley, Orion Comstock, Elizabeth Fried, Samantha Jackson. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Collectible skateboards were donated to the online fundraiser auction being hosted on Ebay for Jesse Martinez by George Wilson, Tim Jackson and Mauro Monteiro. Thanks to all of these amazing friends.

Ric Clayton (RxCx) and Terri Craft (Juice Magazine). Photo by Dan Levy

The online auction also includes rad art from Ric Clayton, Wes Humpston, Steve Olson, Kelly Jackson, Libby Knudson, Kelly Jackson, James LaChappa and Mathew Curran with more silent auction packages and some mystery boxes full of great surprises still being posted throughout the month of September. Big respect and gratitude to all of these amazing artists for their contributions and kindness.

Peck, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Orion Comstock, Tonan Ruiz. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Thanks to Dianne Lerner, Jonathan Penson and Racing The Sun Pictures who graciously presented the first free Venice public screening of “Made In Venice” – a documentary that chronicles the history of the skateboarders of Venice and their efforts to get a skatepark built for the community.

Dave Harper (The Waterfront), Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies and Lorenzo of Triple M. Photo by Dan Levy

Winners of the online auction so far who have also contributed to the fundraiser for Jesse include: Erk Schab, Sean Conway, Jeff Robertson, Jeremy Martin, Chris Stratford, Stephanie Frazier, Anthony Burghart, Lawson Descrochers and Arthur Puzon… with more to come. Thanks to each and everyone one for bidding and donating to Jesse.

James LaChappa with his excellent drawing of the Venice Skatepark, which he donated to the online auction for Jesse. Photo by Dan Levy

Other personal donations were contributed by Rick Holzman, Venice Skateboarding Stuff, Morena Medina, Jeremy Love, Tana Douglas, Kaycee Breann Smith, Jay Sinclair, Christian Hosoi, Vanessa Davey, Jessica Osborne, Johnny Giron, Wai Wan Mok, Susan Hull Jorski, Whit Lyles, Julie Daniels, Orange Phantasm, Jeff Ho, Terri Craft, Dan Levy and almost everyone that attended the Waterfront event and fundraiser. Thanks to everyone who made donations or bought raffle tickets or joined in on the silent auction.

Drew, Casyland, Mojito, and Burns. Photo by Dan Levy

Jesse wanted to let you know about the things he has done so far with your donations, including vital repairs to the truck he uses to transport himself and cleaning supplies to the Venice Skatepark on a daily basis. As Jesse said, “Things I have done to the truck with the proceeds from the Juice benefit. It has all new tires, a completely new muffler, got the blinkers repaired and a new battery, new spark plugs and wires and changed all the filters that led from the muffler to the engine. Also fixed the front suspension. Valve adjustment tomorrow. New side mirrors. Spare tire and a Triple A card. Starting next week, the drive will be much longer to the skate park. The truck was falling apart so hopefully it will stay together for a couple more years. Thank you for all your donations and support.”

Silent Auction. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Let’s keep the spirit going… The online fundraiser for Jesse Martinez is live now and will run through the end of September featuring rare & unique collectible skateboards and artwork. New items are being added as received so keep checking back throughout the week. Please share this link and help raise more $ for Jesse at juicemagazinetv on eBay at https://ebay.us/Rh0VJM

💙🙏🏻🔥💙

Photos by Kelly Jackson, Jay Sinclair and Dan Levy

Filming by Elizabeth “Scooter” Fried

Jesse Martinez. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Bobby Bliss and Jimbo Quaintance. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Venice Adams, Vylain, and Jesse Martinez. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Tim Jackson. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Ric Clayton and Big Island Mike. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Victor Blue and Jesse Martinez. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Mark Jones. Photo by Kelly Jackson

David Arreola and Big Steve Mayorga. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Shota Kubo. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Juice and Tony Converse. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Christian Hosoi and Jof Drinkwater. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Doug Smith. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Floyd and Mess. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Floyd Reid and Ennis Miller. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Jim Gray and Floyd Reid. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Spin the wheel. Everybody wins. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Samantha Jackson. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Tristan “Red” Welch. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Dan Levy and Elisabeth “Scooter” Fried. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Shota Kubo, Jamie Quaintance, Floyd. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Haden McKenna. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Made In Venice. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Mark Jones. Photo by Dan Levy

Venice OG life. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Made In Venice. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Rae Ray, Peck, Bagel, Orion. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Fundraiser for Jesse at the Waterfront. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Nike donated some dope kicks for the silent auction. Photo by Jay Sinclair

Tyson wins a sick AntiHero Hewitt deck in the silent auction. Photo by Jay Sinclair

AWOL teaser video screening. Photo by Jay Sinclair

Jay Sinclair was holding it down with the silent auction. Thanks Jay! Photo by Dan Levy

Made In Venice. Photo by Jay Sinclair

Rita and Oscar (Venice Breakwater). Photo by Dan Levy

Jesse Martinez and Libby Knudson with her amazing custom art chair. Photo by Dan Levy

Joe Jimenez and Tony Venice. Photo by Dan Levy

Made In Venice Shirts. Photo by Dan Levy

This is how you win a raffle. Photo by Dan Levy

Jessica Osborne, and Vanessa Davey and Chance. Photo by Dan Levy

Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies and Lorenzo of Triple M. Photo by Dan Levy

Red Wins. Photo by Dan Levy

LaChappa wins a silent auction. Photo by Dan Levy

Jonathan Penson “Made In Venice” Movie Director. Photo by Dan Levy

Rita Gonzalez and Mark Jones. Photo by Dan Levy

Jeff Ho and Jesse Martinez. Photo by Dan Levy

Julio wins. Photo by Dan Levy

Capacity crowd. Photo by Dan Levy

Waterfront crew and Raffle Winner. Photo by Dan Levy

Raffle Winner. Photo by Dan Levy

Raffle Winner. Photo by Dan Levy

Homie reunion. Photo by Dan Levy

Fundraiser for Jesse Martinez & Skate Film Night with “Made In Venice” Movie at the Waterfront in Venice…

It was the first free Venice public screening of the “Made In Venice” movie – a documentary that chronicles the history of the skateboarders of Venice and their efforts to revive the skateboarding culture on Venice Beach by creating a skatepark for the community.

It was also a fundraiser for Jesse Martinez, presented by Juice Magazine, that went down on Wednesday, August 21st, at The Waterfront, at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California, directly benefiting the Venice Skatepark and Jesse Martinez’s selfless efforts to maintain it day in and day out with no payment. There was a raffle and silent auction with lots of cool prizes organized by Juice Magazine with all proceeds going to Jesse, plus $1 from every Waterfront Coastal Lager sold went to the cause as well!

ONLINE FUNDRAISER:

The online fundraiser for Jesse Martinez is live now with rare & unique collectible skateboards and artwork. New items are being added as received so keep checking back throughout the month. Please share this link. The auction is live now at juicemagazinetv on eBay at https://ebay.us/Rh0VJM