LA Pumptrack Skate Contest May 4th

LA Pumptrack Contest will be presented by Spyder and Carver and sponsored by Nike, Converse, Globe, Impala Skate, S-One Helmets and Super 73 on May 4th, 2024, at 700 Warren Lane, Inglewood, CA 90302. Get ready to pump up the jam. Join in this Saturday for a skate contest at the Inglewood Pump track presented by Carver and @spyderboards. There will be demos of all the latest Carver boards, so if you don’t have a board and want to compete they will take care of you! All ages and skill levels are welcome and there will be tons of prizes and giveaways. The winner for one of the divisions will win a brand new @super73 bike! Carver will host a Carver tuning station, so come get your board dialed in by our crew. Stoke levels will be high, so don’t miss this one!

JUICE MAGAZINE 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 (310) 399.5336 JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

