NEWS NOTE: “Bones Wheels X-Formula Wild Kingdom Pro Series... Much like the spirit animal within, each one of these Pros is a master of their own terrain and dominate the concrete jungle with the help from BONES WHEELS new X-Formula. Available in assorted shapes, sizes and hardnesses. Keep skateboarding WILD!” Featuring: Felipe Gustavo, Matt Berger, Chris Joslin, Jhanka, David Gravette, Tony Hawk, Lizzie Armanto, Dakota Servold and Ryan Decenzo.

Click here to WATCH…

Available at your local shop …… Also available at https://bones.com/skateboard-wheels/x-formula

About: X- Formula™ (XF) is another industry leading innovation from the BONES WHEELS factory. X-Formula rolls over rough terrain like softer wheels do, but slides much like a harder wheel will. X- Formula™ is offered in both 97A and 99A durometers also known as X97 & X99.

Speed: X-Formula™ is extremely fast because it has a super high rebound. X-Formula rolls much smoother and faster on all terrains because it absorbs vibration and softens impacts much better than any other wheel in the market.

Grip & Slide: The slide-ability comes from its unique blend of high performance materials. X-Formula will slide when you ask it to, and grip when you need it most. This is because X-Formula is specially formulated for any terrain. It has been developed over a ten year period to optimize performance and fine tuned to perfection. X-Formula is very unique product

Durability: X- Formula™ is smooth, fast and durable. It has been developed using the highest quality, longest lasting materials. X-Formula is a great value and because it softens landings and absorbs vibration, it is also better on your body which can add longevity to your normal day of skating. These wheels will change your life!