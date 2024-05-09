Cycotic Youth to Unleash Punk Fury at SM Pier

Get ready to ignite your inner rebel and let loose with the ultimate punk showdown at the legendary Santa Monica Pier! On May 16th, 2024, the iconic pier will be the battleground for an explosive musical extravaganza featuring none other than Cycotic Youth. And the best part? It’s all going down for free during Locals Night!

Emerging from the underground scene with a vengeance, Cycotic Youth is synonymous with punk defiance. Their raw energy and unapologetic attitude have earned them a spot at the forefront of the Westside punk revolution. With anthems that challenge the status quo and ignite the spirit of rebellion, Cycotic Youth is set to electrify Santa Monica Pier like never before.

The festivities kick off at 7:00 PM, promising a night of adrenaline-pumping music and unforgettable moments. This isn’t just a concert; it’s a declaration of independence, a celebration of individuality, and a testament to the power of music to unite and inspire.

And let’s talk about the venue for a moment. Santa Monica Pier isn’t just any stage; it’s a historic landmark that has witnessed countless iconic moments. From its stunning views of the Pacific Ocean to its vibrant atmosphere, the pier provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of punk rebellion.

So mark your calendars, gather your crew, and prepare to immerse yourself in a night of unbridled energy and punk fury. Don’t miss your chance to witness Cycotic Youth etch their names into the chronicles of Santa Monica Pier history.

Let’s make Thursday, May 16th, 2024, a night to remember at Santa Monica Pier!

Cycotic Youth is: Vocals – Jason Brown, Guitar – Axis, Bass – Rico Villasenor, Drums – Steve Bolognese

Stay Tuned for a new record this Summer 2024, which will be available on Vinyl!!!

Contact: IG @Cycoticyouth E-mail- cycoticinfo@gmail.com

Music currently available on all platforms.

Follow on Socials: @cycoticyouth @juicemagazine @juicedan