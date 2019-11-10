KingFest 11 SkatePunk Campout Mayhem and Pandemonium

KingFest 11 SkatePunk Campout’s annual anarchy to raise bucks for more crete, while partying and skateboarding like maniacs for the weekend, went off with over 200 campsites and a line up of sick bands, which included Dr. Know, Sabbathcrow, BlackIrish, Taverner, Shagoonies, Dregg, This Party Sucks, Nosferato, 13th Victim, Spitfux, Thunderkief, SameBrain, Fuckwork and more. Tim Kerr (Big Boys) even made the trek from Austin, to join the mayhem in Spicewood, and the Embassy crew traveled from Virginia Beach, and Houston, and beyond to throw down, with Todd Prince in tow leading the charge. Thanks and respect to Doug King and the King Ranch crew for the Texas-sized hospitality, and many thanks to Lee Leal for sharing his photos from the weekend. Follow Lee on Instagram at @lealitybites and @embassyskateboards
