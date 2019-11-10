KingFest 11 SkatePunk Campout Mayhem and Pandemonium

KingFest 11 SkatePunk Campout’s annual anarchy to raise bucks for more crete, while partying and skateboarding like maniacs for the weekend, went off with over 200 campsites and a line up of sick bands, which included Dr. Know, Sabbathcrow, BlackIrish, Taverner, Shagoonies, Dregg, This Party Sucks, Nosferato, 13th Victim, Spitfux, Thunderkief, SameBrain, Fuckwork and more. Tim Kerr (Big Boys) even made the trek from Austin, to join the mayhem in Spicewood, and the Embassy crew traveled from Virginia Beach, and Houston, and beyond to throw down, with Todd Prince in tow leading the charge. Thanks and respect to Doug King and the King Ranch crew for the Texas-sized hospitality, and many thanks to Lee Leal for sharing his photos from the weekend. Follow Lee on Instagram at @lealitybites and @embassyskateboards

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Ivan Rodriguez. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Ben Johnson. Photo by Lee Leal

Brandon. Photo by Lee Leal

Bray. Photo by Lee Leal

Photo by Lee Leal

Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Cody G. Photo by Lee Leal

Kingfest 11. Thanks Doug King! Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Dylan O’Neal. Photo by Lee Leal

Kingfest 11. Photo by Lee Leal

Bray. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham lights it up. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Dylan O’Neal. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Ivan Rodriguez. Photo by Lee Leal

JAKS. Photo by Lee Leal

John Hollywood. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin. HVR. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Ben goes in. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin. HVR. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Ben Johnson. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Kingfest 11. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Nathan Midgette. Photo by Lee Leal

Todd Prince. Photo by Lee Leal