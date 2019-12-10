20% OFF POWELL PERALTA SKATEBOARDS & BONES WHEELS UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

Happy Holidays! If you’re lagging on your holiday shopping, jump on this offer today, December 9, 2019. You’ve only got a few hours left to browse the website and rack up a stack of great stuff and get 20% off everything you see at https://www.skateone.com. Use code GET19. Sale ends tonight, 12/9/19 at midnight PST.

Skate One® has been engineering, manufacturing and distributing high quality skateboard products for over forty years.

Skate One offers a full range of concaves, shapes, sizes, and graphics, guaranteed not to delaminate. Most Powell-Peralta® decks are made in the USA at its skateboard manufacturing factory in California using U.S. hard rock maple. Designed and fabricated AirLam™ low pressure air bladder presses are used to laminate 7 plies of the finest grade American, hard rock maple, with high strength, water resistant glue. Each deck is then sealed against moisture with a water base acrylic semi-gloss finish. Silkscreened decks are given an additional coat of clear acrylic to add additional protection to the multi-layer ink coating.

Built in a new production area in its California, facility, FLIGHT™ decks are stronger and thinner than a 7-ply. Flight decks allow you to extend your limits, because they let you ollie higher, flip faster, do tricks more easily, and they don’t break in two like a 7-ply.

BONES WHEELS®, Powell-Peralta®, and some Mini Logo™ wheels are made in the USA at the California wheel manufacturing facility using superior urethane technologies and procedures.

