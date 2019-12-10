20% OFF POWELL PERALTA SKATEBOARDS & BONES WHEELS UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

Happy Holidays! If you’re lagging on your holiday shopping, jump on this offer today, December 9, 2019. You’ve only got a few hours left to browse the website and rack up a stack of great stuff and get 20% off everything you see at https://www.skateone.com. Use code GET19. Sale ends tonight, 12/9/19 at midnight PST.

Skate One® has been engineering, manufacturing and distributing high quality skateboard products for over forty years.

Stocking Stuffers

Skate One offers a full range of concaves, shapes, sizes, and graphics, guaranteed not to delaminate. Most Powell-Peralta® decks are made in the USA at its skateboard manufacturing factory in California using U.S. hard rock maple. Designed and fabricated AirLam™ low pressure air bladder presses are used to laminate 7 plies of the finest grade American, hard rock maple, with high strength, water resistant glue. Each deck is then sealed against moisture with a water base acrylic semi-gloss finish. Silkscreened decks are given an additional coat of clear acrylic to add additional protection to the multi-layer ink coating.

Gifts under $50

Built in a new production area in its California, facility, FLIGHT™ decks are stronger and thinner than a 7-ply. Flight decks allow you to extend your limits, because they let you ollie higher, flip faster, do tricks more easily, and they don’t break in two like a 7-ply.

Popular items for the Holidays.

BONES WHEELS®, Powell-Peralta®, and some Mini Logo™ wheels are made in the USA at the California wheel manufacturing facility using superior urethane technologies and procedures.

Gifts for the kids.

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

