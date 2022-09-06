Juice Magazine Drop In with Marcello Vercelli

View the video above or click this link to JuiceTV Youtube https://youtu.be/M2L2X0_vP2M



As he described working on this project with Mess, Vercelli says, “When Jesse came up with the concept and he chose me to do it, I was so stoked.”

Click here to see the Classic Sk8s Gonzos R.I.P. skateboards.

Vercelli and Mess. Photo courtesy of Vercelli

In regards to the shape and artwork on the Gonzos R.I.P. deck, Vercelli explained, “I did this art when Gonzos was finally destroyed, and I had been skating it many decades. I wanted to share what I felt and what the components of the pool looked like… I wanted to make it car club style writing because we grew up with lowriders all around us. We were all about style because style is everything. It’s just really exciting to be able to put these boards out for everybody to enjoy.”

Marcello Vercelli with Gonzos pool block and R.I.P. Gonzos Classic Sk8 at Juice HQ. Photo by Dan Levy

Vercelli remembers when J-Boy met Jesse. “Jay said, “I just met this dude over by my mom’s house and this guy has a lot of heart. He’s going to be a good skater. I saw him skate and I stopped him and we started talking and exchanged numbers. I’m going to take him to the ramp.”

As Vercelli described it, “My friends made this killer halfpipe and everyone came to skate that ramp. When Jay brought Jesse there, I could tell Jesse was going to be a good skater. Right when he got on the ramp, he attacked it. That was a rad time. To take it up to right now, at this time, in 2022, to do this company with Jesse is a real treat. Jay is not with us now but Jay is with us. This whole thing, I dedicate to him.”

Other topics in this Juice Magazine Drop In Show include: Ice T, emcee, The Radio, break dancing, Kelly Jackson, World on Wheels, Dany Spira, Wasted Youth, Kings of Art, Shake City Rockers crew, Turning Point Ramp, Marina Skatepark, Tony Alva, Polar Bear, George Wilson, Jimmy Plumer, DEVO, Social Distortion, Circle Jerks, Circle One, Suicidal Tendencies, Bad Religion, Mad Society, Edward Colver, Christian Hosoi, Ivan Hosoi, Ray Allen, The Lads, The Mercenaries, John Macias, Mike Muir, The Basement, Hollywood, Venice Pavilion, Jim Muir, The Weirdos, Froggy Anderson, Koping Killer, Aaron Murray, Scott Oster, Eric Dressen, Dan McClure, Jimmy’Z, Jay Adams, Jesse Martinez, Marcello Vercelli, Shogo Kubo, Simon Ebling, House of Flys, Stacy Peralta, Powell Peralta, Bones Brigade, Channel Islands, Al Merrick, Britt Merrick, Mark Liddel, Buttons, Larry Bertlemann, Vince Klyn, Allen Sarlo, Scott Daly, Kent Sherwood, Beach Boy, Waikiki, Dogtown, Hawaii, Darren Ho, Town & Country, Dogtown Skateboards, Torger Johnson, Makaha, Hobie, The Hiltons, surfing, skateboarding…

See more Juice Youtube videos at @JuiceTV