Dogtown Shogo Kubo Tribute Board and Beer Release Party

Here’s a party not to be missed! On Friday, September 16th, 2022, Dogtown Skateboards will be hosting a Shogo Kubo Tribute Board & Beer Release Party + Shota Kubo Thrasher Video Part along with a Brian Brannon and Salba Acoustic Set and DJ Samurasta spinning records. It’s all going down at the Common Space Brewery, which is located at 3411 W El Segundo Blvd in Hawthorne, CA from 7-11pm. The event is Free and Open to the Public and All Ages Welcome.

Shogo’s son, Shota Kubo, who continues to carry on his father’s legacy, riding for Dogtown Skateboards, said, “Dogtown and Common Space Brewery are teaming up to create a rad night. The Dogtown Shogo Kubo board graphic is made by AXIS, and there will be beers all night, but my pop’s label will be limited. Live music by Salba and Brian Brannon with Bennett DJing. Come join to celebrate his bday weekend. Hope to see you there.”

Renowned artist Axis Valhalla described the experience of doing the artwork for the Dogtown Skateboards Shogo Kubo tribute board, “I was beyond stoked when Jim [Muir] asked me if I would create the graphic for the Shogo Kubo memorial board. I already had the honor of painting his portrait in the bowl at Venice Skatepark, so this felt like a continuation of sorts.

SHOGO KUBO MEMORIAL SKATE SESSION VENICE ON JULY 19, 2014 WITH MURAL BY AXIS IN THE BOWL. PHOTO BY DAN LEVY

I met up with Jim on a Saturday morning at Dogtown headquarters and, after briefly discussing his concept, I sketched a rough of it in a little over about 5 minutes. We fine-tuned it and after some brainstorming and additions, he said “Yup, that’s it!”, and that’s how it went.

When I was working on the final, I had Shota come to my studio and he added some very personal touches, like the Kubo Family crest. This was a collaborative effort and I feel it is an appropriate homage to a skateboarding legend.” – AXIS

CHRISTIAN HOSOI AT SHOGO KUBO MEMORIAL SKATE SESSION VENICE ON JULY 19, 2014 WITH MURAL BY AXIS IN THE BOWL. PHOTO BY DAN LEVY