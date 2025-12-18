Juice Holidaze Party with Skateboard Kings Movie

You’re invited to celebrate the holiday season at the JUICE HOLIDAZE PARTY, Friday December 19th, from 6-10pm, at The Waterfront, at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California, as we show an encore screening of the cult classic 1978 “Skateboard Kings” documentary.

Juice will also introduce Motörhead Speedfreak Coffee and share dozens of complimentary delicious Voodoo Doughnuts, as we host the Golden Ticket Contest with incredible prizes from Vans, Powell Peralta, Obey, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Mini Logo Skateboards, Bones Brigade, Sector 9, Suicidal Tendencies, Motorhead Coffee, Voodoo Doughnuts, Vibes Snacks and Veniceopoly.

“Skateboard Kings” is a documentary about the Dogtown crew and more, as they surf, skate, and invade empty swimming pools to practice their skills. Produced by Horace Ové for British Television series The World About Us, the movie stars legends Tony Alva, Stacy Peralta, TA, Paul Constantineau, Shogo Kubo, Bob Biniak, Jerry Valdez, Kent Senatore, Ellen O’Neal, Bob Mohr, Ellen Berryman, Kim Cespedes, Ray Flores, Lonnie Toft, Billy Yuron and more.

Russ Howell and Stacy Peralta are featured in a freestyle demo, while a La Costa segment stars Henry Hester, Bob Skolberg and John Hutson. There are visits to empty pools, a new skatepark, Endless Wave, a DogTown house party, and a visit to the infamous Arizona Pipes. It’s a blast from the past classic with Damaris Fletcher as production assistant and Tony Woollard film editor, and narrated by Peter Marinker, a London-based actor well known for his work on BBC Radio. The documentary highlights some of the lost history of skateboarding from early innovators to classic locations.

All ages are welcome to this free educational private film screening community event with RSVP required. Parking is available in the paid Rose Avenue Lot on the beach at the end of Rose Avenue. Street parking can also be found nearby, in addition to valet parking at a valet stand at the corner of Rose Avenue and Speedway Avenue. Please RSVP to JuiceMagazineUSA@gmail.com.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

The Surf Skate Punk Rock Golden Ticket Contest will have great prizes thanks to: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vans @vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, Sector 9 @sector9, Voodoo Doughnut @voodoodoughnut, The Waterfront @thewaterfrontvenice, DJ MXF @mxfarina, Juice Dan @juicedan and Juice Magazine @juicemagazine.

At 6pm, Juice will host the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop with back issues of Juice Magazine, zines, prints, art, t-shirts, hats and jackets. Juice stickers will be gifted through the night. Drop in and celebrate with us and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

THANK YOU TO JUICE EVENT PARTNERS AND SPONSORS:

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Skateboarder, artist and activist, Shepard Fairey, was born in Charleston, South Carolina, where he became passionate about art an early age. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration at RISD. In 1989 he created the “Andre the Giant has a Posse” sticker that transformed into the OBEY GIANT campaign, with imagery that has changed how people see art and the urban landscape. Shepard’s stickers, guerilla street art presence and public murals are recognizable globally, and he was the subject of the Hulu documentary “Obey Giant: The Art and Dissent of Shepard Fairey”. His works are in the permanent collections of the Boston Institute of Contemporary Art, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, the Victoria and Albert Museum and many others. For more information, visit www.OBEYGIANT.com.

ABOUT VANS:

The Van Doren brothers founded the Van Doren Rubber Company in Anaheim, California, in 1966. With iconic styles since 1966, Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, which promotes creative self-expression. Vans became popular with skateboarders for the shoe’s waffle sole grip and durability, and is now a major part of street culture, art and music. From its foundation as an original skateboarding company to its rise in becoming one of the world’s most influential action sport and youth culture brands — Vans has championed powerful cultural storytelling, constantly inspired by the expressive creators within our community. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT SECTOR 9 SKATEBOARDS:

Sector 9 has been reacquired by its original founders! The plan is to do exactly what Sector 9 has done in the past but hopefully better. Just like they started in ‘93, it’s a bunch of friends getting together to make great products and have as much fun as possible in the process. Sector 9 intends to keep this attitude towards skateboarding and pass it on to the next generation. Join the revival at https://sector9.com

ABOUT VOODOO DOUGHNUTS:

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2003, Voodoo Doughnut created the gourmet doughnut category. Famous for introducing the world to the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and The Cannolo, Voodoo Doughnut now offers more than 40 artisan flavor options, including over 10 vegan options. Voodoo Doughnut is dedicated to making unforgettable and innovative treats with a focus on giving back to the community through its charitable initiatives. Good things come in pink boxes. To get your Voodoo Doughnut fix, order online at www.voodoodoughnut.com.

ABOUT MOTÖRHEAD SPEEDFREAK COFFEE:

Motörhead‘s signature ‘Speedfreak’ blend is the loudest, fastest and heaviest coffee you’ll ever ingest, a bold-bodied paint-peeling, face-ripper containing notes of Dark Chocolate, Caramel, and Cocoa primed to fuel your day. In conjunction with Concept Cafes, fans will have the opportunity to get some Motörhead’s official ‘Speedfreak’ Coffee beans at the JUICE HOLIDAZE PARTY. Motörhead’s Coffee collectible packaging features Lemmy’s monstrous custom signature ‘Murder One’ stack along with custom bullet belts. The ‘Speedfreak’ art tells the cosmic tale of Motörhead’s custom ’75 Chevy Big Block engine that they launched into the cosmos 50 years ago. Art by Marina Tsareva, Head Artist & Designer for Concept Cafes.

About Motörhead:

Motörhead, the multi-generational soundtrack and lifestyle for millions worldwide, celebrated their 50th year in 2025, and in honor of this historic milestone, a series of releases and events took place throughout the year. Having played live to millions of fans, and sold over 25 million albums in their career, the Grammy-Award winning Motörhead, the band enjoyed a brand new UK top 10 single in October 2024 with “Lawman” racking up over 320 million streams, numbered 20 million listeners on Spotify, and garnered over 112 million views on YouTube. Motörhead is For Life and Lemmy is Forever. For all things Motörhead, be sure to visit the official website: https://imotorhead.com/

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com