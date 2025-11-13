Juice Dan 50th Birthday and Dogtown & Z-Boys Film

Join us at The Waterfront in Venice Beach, California, on Thursday, November 20th as we show “Dogtown & Z-Boys” and celebrate @JuiceDan 50th Birthday with Doughnuts from Voodoo Doughnuts. Jeff Ho will be the Juice Talks Special Guest and we will have Golden Ticket prizes from Powell Peralta, Vans, Embassy Skateboards, Obey Giant, California Locos, Dogtown Skateboards, Suicidal Tendencies, Sector 9, Alva, Zephyr, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Black Flys, and more.

“Dogtown & Z-Boys” , a 2001 American documentary film co-written by Stacy Peralta and Craig Stecyk, and directed by Stacy Peralta, edited by Paul Crowder, produced by Agi Orsi, and narrated by Sean Penn, explores the origins of the Zephyr competition skateboard team of the 1970s, and a revolution in skateboarding.

Using a mix of film of the Z-Boys shot in the 1970s, along with contemporary interviews, the documentary tells the story of a group of surfer/skateboarders and their influence on the history of skateboarding culture.

Dogtown & Z-Boys debuted at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival where it won two awards: the Audience Award and Directing Award. The film also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary in 2001. By August 2002, the film had grossed $1,293,295 in the United States. According to Peralta in a 2004 interview, “Dogtown has sold over a million DVDs and more than 700,000 VHS.”

The cast of Dogtown & Z-Boys includes: Jay Adams, Tony Alva, Jeff Ament, Bob Biniak, Steve Caballero, Paul Constantineau, ‘Baby’ Paul Cullen, Skip Engblom, Tony Friedkin, Glen E. Friedman, Alan Gelfand, Marty Grimes, David Hackett, Tony Hawk, Jeff Ho, Wes Humpston, Shogo Kubo, Joe Leahy, Ronnie Jay Leipold, Ian MacKaye, Jim Muir, Peggy Oki, Steve Olson, Stacy Peralta, Jake Phelps, Nathan Pratt, Marc Reiter, Fran Richards, Henry Rollins, Wentzle Ruml IV, Allen Sarlo, Tom Sims, Craig Stecyk and Chris Watts.

JUICE MOVIE NIGHT SCHEDULE:

5:00PM-7:00PM – Golden Ticket Contest

7:00PM – Birthday Cake.

7:30PM – “DOGTOWN & Z-BOYS” Movie Screening

DATE: Thursday, November 20th, 2025

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

All ages are welcome to this free educational private film screening community event with RSVP required. Parking is available in the paid Rose Avenue Lot on the beach at the end of Rose Avenue. Street parking can also be found nearby, in addition to valet parking at a valet stand at the corner of Rose Avenue and Speedway Avenue. Please RSVP to JuiceMagazineUSA@gmail.com.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

Thanks to Juice Event Partners, the Surf Skate Punk Rock Golden Ticket Contest will have great prizes thanks to: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vans @vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, Dogtown,@dogtownskate, Jeff Ho / Zephyr Productions, Black Flys, @blackflyseyewear, Merge4 Socks, @merge4socks, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies, Carver, @carverskate, Embassy Skateboards @embassyskateboards, Sector 9 @sector9, California Locos @californialocos, Voodoo Doughnut @voodoodoughnut, Starlite Cinemas @starlitecinemas, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice, DJ MXF @mxfarina, Juice Dan @juicedan and Juice Magazine @juicemagazine.

At 5pm, Juice will host the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop with back issues of Juice Magazine, zines, prints, art, t-shirts, hats and jackets. Juice stickers will be gifted through the night. Drop in and celebrate with us and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

The State of Skate is a display of skateboards and prints showcasing work by VCJ, Rick Griffin, C.R. Stecyk III, Shepard Fairey, Wes Humpston, Jim Muir, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown, Sector 9, Suicidal Tendencies, Embassy Skateboards, Vans, Powell Peralta and many more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

THANK YOU TO JUICE EVENT PARTNERS AND SPONSORS:

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Skateboarder, artist and activist, Shepard Fairey, was born in Charleston, South Carolina, where he became passionate about art an early age. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration at RISD. In 1989 he created the “Andre the Giant has a Posse” sticker that transformed into the OBEY GIANT campaign, with imagery that has changed how people see art and the urban landscape. Shepard’s stickers, guerilla street art presence and public murals are recognizable globally, and he was the subject of the Hulu documentary “Obey Giant: The Art and Dissent of Shepard Fairey”. His works are in the permanent collections of the Boston Institute of Contemporary Art, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, the Victoria and Albert Museum and many others. For more information, visit www.OBEYGIANT.com.

ABOUT VANS:

The Van Doren brothers founded the Van Doren Rubber Company in Anaheim, California, in 1966. With iconic styles since 1966, Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, which promotes creative self-expression. Vans became popular with skateboarders for the shoe’s waffle sole grip and durability, and is now a major part of street culture, art and music. From its foundation as an original skateboarding company to its rise in becoming one of the world’s most influential action sport and youth culture brands — Vans has championed powerful cultural storytelling, constantly inspired by the expressive creators within our community. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

Dogtown Skateboards, established in 1976 in Santa Monica, California, manufactures quality skateboards, accessories and apparel. Owned by Jim Muir, DTS is recognized for durable products and an influential team. The Dogtown Cross was created by C.R. Stecyk III in 1976 and was applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. What started as hand-drawn graphics on backyard decks evolved into full production, as the Z-Boys began to gain notoriety. The Dogtown brand became known for its distinctive crosses, aggressive shapes and anti-corporate ethos – built for those who live and bleed for skateboarding. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT SUICIDAL TENDENCIES:

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com.

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT MERGE4 SOCKS:

MERGE4 is committed to creating the best socks out there. Their approach is simple – to merge creativity, positivity, performance, and functionality to create socks that look good, have a great hand feel, and last. MERGE4 socks perform! They are made with a blend of materials that provides comfort with padded moisture wicking soles, a seamless toe and other features that make these socks durable. With added compression, you can play harder for longer. MERGE4 is also about celebrating individuality. Let’s merge together and revolutionize the way we think about socks, one comfortable and high-performing pair at a time. For more, visit www.merge4.com.

ABOUT EMBASSY SKATEBOARDS:

Embassy Skateboards is the brainchild of skateboarding legend John “TEX” Gibson and Bark Hard bandmate Lee Leal. John was the first Texas pro skateboarder and his career expands four decades. In 2009, Tex and Lee launched Embassy to continue the legacy. Embassy riders include Ken Fillion, Craig Johnson, Todd Prince, Henry Gutierrez, Dave Duncan, Christian Fletcher, Bill Danforth, Pat Black, Allen Midgette, Rodney Mead and Dave Reul, Ivan Rodriguez, Taylor Bray, Cody G, Jimmy Seol, Bombette Martin, Kat Folsom, Collin Graham, Nathan Midgette, Ronnie O’Neal, Jason Gutierrez and Ronan Livingston. From old-school to new-school, Embassy keeps the core of skateboarding alive. Ride with Pride! Learn more at https://embassyskateboards.com.

ABOUT SECTOR 9 SKATEBOARDS:

Sector 9 has been reacquired by its original founders! The plan is to do exactly what Sector 9 has done in the past but hopefully better. Just like they started in ‘93, it’s a bunch of friends getting together to make great products and have as much fun as possible in the process. Sector 9 intends to keep this attitude towards skateboarding and pass it on to the next generation. Join the revival at https://sector9.com

ABOUT VOODOO DOUGHNUTS:

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2003, Voodoo Doughnut created the gourmet doughnut category. Famous for introducing the world to the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and The Cannolo, Voodoo Doughnut now offers more than 40 artisan flavor options, including over 10 vegan options. Voodoo Doughnut is dedicated to making unforgettable and innovative treats with a focus on giving back to the community through its charitable initiatives. Good things come in pink boxes. To get your Voodoo Doughnut fix, order online at www.voodoodoughnut.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com