LORDS OF DOGTOWN MOVIE NIGHT JAN 23RD

Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 is Juice Movie Night at The Waterfront at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California 90291 with a screening of Lords of Dogtown, and special guest, Catherine Hardwicke.

Catherine Hardwicke is a phenomenal film director, production designer and screenwriter whose directorial work includes, Lords of Dogtown, Twilight, Mafia Mamma, The Nativity Story, Red Riding Hood, Plush, Miss You Already, Miss Bala, Prisoner’s Daughter, and Thirteen, which she co-wrote with Nikki Reed, the film’s co-star, in addition to her work early on in her career as a Production Designer on Thrashin’.



Lords of Dogtown is a critically-acclaimed, true-life story of three teenage surfers and best friends in Venice, California, who radicalized the sport of skateboarding in the 1970s.

Hardwicke has been recognized for her talent with the Sundance Film Festival Dramatic Directing Award, Women in Film Dorothy Arzner Directors Award, National Board of Review, USA Special Recognition Award, and the Young Hollywood Award, just to name a few, and she has shattered more than a few glass ceilings. Here are just a few trailers highlighting her extraordinary body of work.

ABOUT JUICE EVENTS:

Thanks to Juice Event Partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, California Locos @californialocos, Hosoi Skateboards @hosoiskateboards, Grl Swirl @grlswirl, Carver, @carverskate, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice and Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan, and DJ MxF.

The Juice Surf Skate Punk Rock Raffle will give away great prizes thanks to Obey Giant, Dogtown, Vibes Snacks, Carver, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Vans, California Locos, Sector 9, ErrandBoy, Shattered Platter Records and Juice.

The State of Skate Silent Auction is a display of skateboards and surf skate art by VCJ, Rick Griffin, Shepard Fairey, Steve Olson, Greyson Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Powell Peralta, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown Skates, Sector 9, Strangelove, Skaterbuilt and many more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

At 5pm, Juice will be hosting the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop where you will be able to find collectible back issues of Juice Magazine, collectible zines, prints, art and Juice t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, as well as new photos by Juice Dan Levy, so drop in to shop. Complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab will also be gifted throughout the night. Come celebrate and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

SCHEDULE:

5:00PM – 9:00PM – Juice State of Skate Exhibit, & Surf Skate Raffle & Silent Auction.

6:45PM – Juice Talks hosted by Dan Levy with Catherine Hardwicke of “Lords of Dogtown”.

7:15PM – “Lords of Dogtown” Movie Screening

DATE: Thursday, January 23, 2025, 5:00pm-9:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. Manufacturing Quality Dissent Since 1989… The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. Heidegger describes Phenomenology as “the process of letting things manifest themselves.” Phenomenology attempts to enable people to see clearly something that is right before their eyes but obscured; things that are so taken for granted that they are muted by abstract observation. The first aim of phenomenology is to reawaken a sense of wonder about one’s environment. The obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings. For more info, please go to https://obeygiant.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of flavors. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

About Vans:

Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, since 1966, which promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

ABOUT GRL SWIRL:

In February 2018, GRLSWIRL began in Venice, CA. After its first unofficial group skate, the crew knew they had to share what they felt with others – the feeling of empowerment, encouragement and friendship through skateboarding. Soon Grl Swirl were hosting group skates every Tuesday in Venice, and with the stoke of our members and our community, the demand and the love for what they were doing kept growing. What started as a small group of nine founding women, GRLSWIRL has grown into a global force of hundreds of thousands of members. Join in on group skates at SWIRL chapters in NYC, San Diego, Lisbon and Paris (with more to come!) Learn more at https://www.grlswirl.com

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT STABILITY:

A great core skateboard brand and company operated by owner Pearce Ridout who always carry the best brands, less known to the masses, and made by riders, for riders! An online, family owned skate shop that believes in selling the proper goods that helped build the Sport of Skateboarding in the 70’s and 80’s, while staying stocked on new brands as well.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com