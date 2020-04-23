Juice Face Masks Available Now

Juice Face Masks now available at JuiceMagazine.com. Handmade and Hand-Printed in Venice, California. We are paying it forward from your purchases to help provide masks to those in need in the Venice community as we navigate the days ahead together. These masks are double layer cotton, washable and reusable. These are NOT N95 Medical Grade Masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. Thank you and stay safe out there. #facemask #community#juicemagazine #venice #california#staysafe

Juice Blue Face Mask. PRICE $15.00 + shipping and handling

Juice Aces White Face Mask. PRICE $15.00 + shipping and handling

Juice Aces Black Face Mask. PRICE $15.00 + shipping

Juice White Face Mask. PRICE $15.00 + shipping

Juice Stealth Face Mask. PRICE $15.00 + shipping

Juice Red Face Mask. PRICE $15.00 + shipping

Juice Keep Skateboarding A Crime Face Mask. PRICE $15.00 + shipping

Juice Skateboard Criminal Face Mask. PRICE $15.00 + shipping

Please call 310-399-5336 if you’d like to use your credit card by phone or you may send a check or money order to JUICE MAGAZINE with your name, address and your order to JUICE MAGAZINE – 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA, 90291. If you don’t see the items you’re looking for, email your order to JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM. Allow 1-2 weeks for delivery. FOR INTERNATIONAL ORDERS – Please e-mail JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM for estimated shipping fees.

Dan Levy at the Venice Skatepark April 20, 2020.

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
