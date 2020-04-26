Vans Celebrates the Life of Skateboarding Legend Jeff Grosso on April 28, Grosso’s birthday, on Vans YouTube and Vans Facebook at 12pmPST / 3PM EST. The virtual memorial will look back on the icon’s life and devotion to skate culture…

Photo by Anthony Acosta

PRESS RELEASE:

The old adage has never rung more true for Vans: legends never die. In memory of beloved Vans family member and skateboarding icon Jeff Grosso, the brand will bring together Jeff’s closest friends to celebrate his life during a virtual gathering next week on April 28—Grosso’s birthday. The memorial livestream will be hosted on Vans YouTube and Vans Facebook at 12pmPST / 3PM EST.

Photo by Anthony Acosta

Grosso leaves behind a prolific legacy of skateboarding history, having touched the lives of skaters—and skate nerds—of all ages and backgrounds with his cunning commentary, tenacious attitude, and enduring activism for preserving the core. The special ceremony will showcase never-before-seen-footage of Jeff doing what he does best, along with personal video dedications from friends and family. Moderated by Chris Nieratko, the event will close with an intimate memorial gathering with respected skate names such as Steve Van Doren, Loveletters to Skateboarding co-creators Rick Charnoski and Buddy Coan, John Lucero, Steve Olson, Steve Alba and Lizzie Armanto.

Photo by Anthony Acosta

Despite the era of social distancing, Vans brings us all together for this unique and truly special moment – a heartfelt ode to many lives lived by a passionate man who loved skateboarding more than anyone. Jeff Grosso, you are missed!

Photo by Anthony Acosta

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Photo by Anthony Acosta



Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

vans.com/skate

youtube.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

Instagram.com/vansskate

twitter.com/vansskate

Photo by Anthony Acosta