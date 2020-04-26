Vans Celebrates the Life of Skateboarding Legend Jeff Grosso

Vans Celebrates the Life of Skateboarding Legend Jeff Grosso on April 28, Grosso’s birthday, on Vans YouTube and Vans Facebook at 12pmPST / 3PM EST. The virtual memorial will look back on the icon’s life and devotion to skate culture…

Photo by Anthony Acosta

PRESS RELEASE:

The old adage has never rung more true for Vans: legends never die. In memory of beloved Vans family member and skateboarding icon Jeff Grosso, the brand will bring together Jeff’s closest friends to celebrate his life during a virtual gathering next week on April 28—Grosso’s birthday. The memorial livestream will be hosted on Vans YouTube and Vans Facebook at 12pmPST / 3PM EST. 

Photo by Anthony Acosta

Grosso leaves behind a prolific legacy of skateboarding history, having touched the lives of skaters—and skate nerds—of all ages and backgrounds with his cunning commentary, tenacious attitude, and enduring activism for preserving the core. The special ceremony will showcase never-before-seen-footage of Jeff doing what he does best, along with personal video dedications from friends and family. Moderated by Chris Nieratko, the event will close with an intimate memorial gathering with respected skate names such as Steve Van Doren, Loveletters to Skateboarding co-creators Rick Charnoski and Buddy Coan, John Lucero, Steve Olson, Steve Alba and Lizzie Armanto.

Photo by Anthony Acosta

Despite the era of social distancing, Vans brings us all together for this unique and truly special moment – a heartfelt ode to many lives lived by a passionate man who loved skateboarding more than anyone. Jeff Grosso, you are missed!

Photo by Anthony Acosta

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park SeriesVans Triple Crown of Surfing®Vans Pool PartyVans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Photo by Anthony Acosta


Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

vans.com/skate

youtube.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

Instagram.com/vansskate

twitter.com/vansskate

Photo by Anthony Acosta

Information

Written by April 26, 20201 comment

1 comment

  • Dave Tobin April 26, 2020

    We will miss you Grosso cumming up to Burnside and keeping everyone laughing and smiling.

    Reply

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2020 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: