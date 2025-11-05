Descendents and Frank Turner and Sleeping Souls

Legendary rock bands Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls today announced their co-headline tour, set to kick off in early 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, the 18-city run begins on Friday, February 13 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, MI making stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, Orlando, Houston, Anaheim and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at The Salt Shed Indoors on Sunday, March 15. Special guest NOBRO will join both bands on most dates of the tour.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning Tuesday, November 4 at 12pm ET. The general onsale will begin Friday, November 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

2026 TOUR DATES:

Fri Feb 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sat Feb 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Feb 15 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tue Feb 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Thu Feb 19 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri Feb 20 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

Sat Feb 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Mon Feb 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando^

Tue Feb 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Thu Feb 26 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

Fri Feb 27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sat Feb 28 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Mon Mar 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Wed Mar 04 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Fri Mar 06 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Fri Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – SteelHouse Omaha

Sat Mar 14 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

Sun Mar 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Indoors

^Without NOBRO

ABOUT DESCENDENTS:

Since first emerging from (and defining) the Southern California pop-punk scene in 1978, the legendary Descendents have released classic after classic, from their landmark 1982 LP Milo Goes to College to 2016’s Hypercaffium Spazzinate. Now, after issuing a flurry of singles to get fans through the past few years, the band — Milo Aukerman (vocals), Bill Stevenson (drums), Stephen Egerton (guitar), and Karl Alvarez (bass) — will be touring in support of a new album. With a very cool twist.

What started with Milo Goes to College now comes full circle on the blistering 9th & Walnut (Epitaph), a “lost album” quietly recorded in 2002 by the MGTC lineup of Stevenson, Aukerman, Tony Lombardo on bass, and Frank Navetta (d. 2008) on guitar. Audiences should be geared up for shows featuring songs spanning Descendents’ incredible career, from “Suburban Home” and “Silly Girl” to “I’m the One” and “Without Love,” and including 9th & Walnut tracks like first single “Baby Doncha Know” and its incendiary follow-up, “Nightage.”

ABOUT FRANK TURNER:

Frank Turner is one of the UK’s most successful artists. He released his tenth studio album ‘Undefeated’ in May 2024 which debuted at Number 3 in the Official Album Chart and Number 1 in the Independent Album Chart. His album ‘FTHC’ (Feb 2022) became his first #1 hit with the previous four albums all peaking in the Top 3. With over a million albums sold worldwide, he has three gold-certified albums and one silver status.

Since his first solo gig in 2004, Frank has played his 3000th show in Feb 2025 at Alexandra Palace, London, which sold out within 24 hours of being on general sale. His biggest UK headline shows include aforementioned Alexandra Palace, O2 Arena and Wembley Arena. He has performed at almost every UK venue imaginable, from tiny clubs to stadiums as well as the opening ceremony of 2012 London Olympics.

Internationally, Frank has played headline shows in all continents with big followings across Europe and North America. He completed the ambitious 50 States in 50 Days tour in 2022 – the first non-US citizen to do so. His award-winning 4-day festival, Lost Evenings takes place in a different city each year – this year in Edinburgh, Scotland, and next year in Dallas, TX.

During the pandemic, Frank raised almost £300K for grassroot music venues with a weekly series of livestreams resulting in the Music Venue Trust awarding him the Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music Venues. Building on this, Frank completed a Music Venue Trust World Record of playing 15 shows in 24 hours – all in grassroot venues and in conjunction with independent record shops.