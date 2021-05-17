Jordyn Barratt North Shore Born and Raised and Ripping

Jordyn Barratt is North Shore born and raised and ripping… and repping America on the Women’s Park 2021 USA Skateboarding National Team while giving respect to ’80s skateboarding with her contemporary style.

Growing up on the North Shore of O’ahu, Jordyn Barratt, was naturally drawn to surfing, but she found an even stronger passion for skateboarding. Drawing inspiration from ‘80’s skate style, Jordyn finds herself recreating tricks from the videos she’d watch until the VHS tape was worn out. Now, as a part of Team USA, she’s training harder than ever, but still keeping her focus on the most important aspect of skating: having fun. Follow along on her journey in “Jordyn,” a two-part series presented by Toyota USA.

Directed by Jeremy Pettit

Watch Jordyn Part Two Here: https://youtu.be/YXsBMZWWPXA

See Jordyn compete in the Dew Tour Women’s Park Open Qualifier this weekend in Des Moines, Iowa. Dew Tour will be livestreamed in its entirety on DewTour.com, Facebook Live, YouTube and other major platforms for a total of 25+ hours of LIVE video.  Additionally, more than four hours of Dew Tour coverage will air on NBC and NBCSN this summer.

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
