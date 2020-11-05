John Doe Livestream Series: Travis County World Tour

John Doe has partnered with Mandolin Live to create a series of live streamed concerts. Each show will be streamed from a location in Austin, with multi-camera shoots and high-quality audio that is suitable to watch on your television. Tickets are available HERE.

NOVEMBER 19 – JOHN DOE FOLK TRIO

November 19 Live from C-Boys:

Fan Favorites

The John Doe Folk Trio (Kevin Smith on string bass [Willie Nelson] & Conrad Choucroun on drums [Patty Grifin]) will play live from the World famous C-Boys in Austin. This full set will feature “best of” from all the Doe solo catalog plus Knitters & many X songs.

DECEMBER 16 – JOHN DOE FOLK TRIO

December 16 Live from Arlyn Studios: Lotsa New Songs

Well . . . I’m getting close to having enough songs for a new record & it all centers around this folk trio idea. This show will give you a sneak peek of as many of those as we can fit into the full set LIVE from Arlyn Studio in Austin. Don’t worry there will be plenty of other familiar songs.

JANUARY 20 – SOLO

January 20 Live from Cactus Cafe:

All Request Live

For the last in our first series, I’m gonna play as many requests as I can remember & fit into 75+ minutes. This will be just me & my lonesome guitar LIVE from The Cactus Cafe on the UT Austin campus. Make your requests on Instagram @theejohndoe

All shows are 8pm Central time.

You can buy a ticket to the whole series (act quickly & you can grab a limited-edition X bandana) or purchase a ticket to individual shows.

Mandolin Live has broadcast events from Patty Griffin, Richard Thompson, Shawn Colvin and The Jayhawks among others.