adidas Skateboarding and Fucking Awesome Unveil Collection by Jason Dill

adidas Skateboarding debuts its collaborative collection with Fucking Awesome, a dual-season apparel and footwear concept series by Jason Dill. Fusing the imaginative vision of the revered FA skate brand along with adidas’ design, this curated release features a host of eclectic offerings.

The first installment of the collection debuts with a Taekwondo uniform, coveralls, jersey set, technical pant and more, as well as two original sneaker silhouettes aptly named Experiment 1 and Experiment 2.

Installment one of the adidas Skateboarding x Fucking Awesome collection will be available for purchase on November 4th, 2020 via fuckingawesomestore.com and November 6th via www.adidas.com/skateboarding.

Installment Two releases in February 2021. 

adidas Skateboarding creates footwear and apparel for skateboarders worldwide. Founded in 1998, adidas Skateboarding supports a global group of iconic professional and amateur skateboarders including Mark Gonzales, Dennis Busenitz, Tyshawn Jones, Nora Vasconcellos, and Lucas Puig. adidas Skateboarding product is available at skateboarding retailers around the world and online at adidas.com/skateboarding.

