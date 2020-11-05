Grind For Life Contest Series in Cocoa Beach Florida This Weekend

Grind for Life Series Presented by Marinela is set for November 7, 2020 in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Participant Policies & Guidelines

Please practice all social distancing guidelines at all times

Driving separately is recommended

Face masks are recommended and required if not distanced by 6′

There will be no wristbands issued, no check-in required, and no on-site registration

Wash hands for 20 seconds

Utilize hand sanitizing stations

Please stay home if you’re sick

Staff Policies & Guidelines

Participant Policies & Guidelines will be followed

Masks will be worn by The Boardr Staff during appropriate times

Staff areas will be wiped down after each Division

Location

Cocoa Beach Skatepark, 1450 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, Florida

Waiver Required

Sign your waiver ahead of time here, or get your parent or legal guardian to if you’re under 18.

Pre-Registration Online is Required

To maximize social distancing, there is no in-person registration offered for this stop. All registration must be done online at GFLSeries.com.

Schedule

Times are approximate. The number of participants can affect these start times, so arrive early for your division.

9am : Open Practice

: Open Practice 10am : Street 9 and Under Division

: Street 9 and Under Division 10:30am : Street 10 to 12 Division

: Street 10 to 12 Division 10:50am : Awards Break (social distancing enforced)

: Awards Break (social distancing enforced) 11am : Street 13 to 15 Division

: Street 13 to 15 Division 11:30am : Street Women’s Division

: Street Women’s Division 11:45am : Awards Break and GFL Raffle (social distancing enforced)

: Awards Break and GFL Raffle (social distancing enforced) 12pm : Street 16 to 29 Division

: Street 16 to 29 Division 12:30pm : Street 30 and Up Division

: Street 30 and Up Division 12:45pm : Street Advanced Division

: Street Advanced Division 1pm : Awards Break, GFL Raffle, and Staff Lunch (social distancing enforced)

: Awards Break, GFL Raffle, and Staff Lunch (social distancing enforced) 1:15pm : Bowl 9 and Under Division

: Bowl 9 and Under Division 1:30pm : Bowl 10 to 12 Division

: Bowl 10 to 12 Division 1:50pm : Awards Break (social distancing enforced)

: Awards Break (social distancing enforced) 2pm : Bowl 13 to 39 Division

: Bowl 13 to 39 Division 2:30pm : Bowl Women’s Division

: Bowl Women’s Division 2:45pm : Bowl 40 to 49 Masters Division

: Bowl 40 to 49 Masters Division 3pm : Bowl 50 and Up Grand Masters Division

: Bowl 50 and Up Grand Masters Division 3:15pm : Bowl Advanced Division

: Bowl Advanced Division 3:30pm: Awards (social distancing enforced)

Format

Street Jams format events: 3 skaters per jam, 3 minutes per jam. Judged on overall impression.

Bowl Jams format events: 8 skaters per jam, 3 runs at 30 seconds each, skate in order until you fall. Judged on overall impression.

Street Course

Bowl

Judging Criteria

Three qualified judges note the tricks and runs done to determine their scores after the jam is over based on a combination of difficulty, style, use of course, and trick selection. Their scores are averaged for your final score.

About

The GFL Series is a national, all ages and skills series in both street and bowl benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.

This series leads to the Annual Awards and final stop at The Boardr HQ in Tampa where top skaters in each category are recognized. That stop is worth double points in the Season Rankings.