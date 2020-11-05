Grind For Life Contest Series in Cocoa Beach Florida This Weekend
Grind for Life Series Presented by Marinela is set for November 7, 2020 in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Participant Policies & Guidelines
- Please practice all social distancing guidelines at all times
- Driving separately is recommended
- Face masks are recommended and required if not distanced by 6′
- There will be no wristbands issued, no check-in required, and no on-site registration
- Wash hands for 20 seconds
- Utilize hand sanitizing stations
- Please stay home if you’re sick
Staff Policies & Guidelines
- Participant Policies & Guidelines will be followed
- Masks will be worn by The Boardr Staff during appropriate times
- Staff areas will be wiped down after each Division
Location
Cocoa Beach Skatepark, 1450 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, Florida
Waiver Required
Sign your waiver ahead of time here, or get your parent or legal guardian to if you’re under 18.
Pre-Registration Online is Required
To maximize social distancing, there is no in-person registration offered for this stop. All registration must be done online at GFLSeries.com.
Schedule
Times are approximate. The number of participants can affect these start times, so arrive early for your division.
- 9am: Open Practice
- 10am: Street 9 and Under Division
- 10:30am: Street 10 to 12 Division
- 10:50am: Awards Break (social distancing enforced)
- 11am: Street 13 to 15 Division
- 11:30am: Street Women’s Division
- 11:45am: Awards Break and GFL Raffle (social distancing enforced)
- 12pm: Street 16 to 29 Division
- 12:30pm: Street 30 and Up Division
- 12:45pm: Street Advanced Division
- 1pm: Awards Break, GFL Raffle, and Staff Lunch (social distancing enforced)
- 1:15pm: Bowl 9 and Under Division
- 1:30pm: Bowl 10 to 12 Division
- 1:50pm: Awards Break (social distancing enforced)
- 2pm: Bowl 13 to 39 Division
- 2:30pm: Bowl Women’s Division
- 2:45pm: Bowl 40 to 49 Masters Division
- 3pm: Bowl 50 and Up Grand Masters Division
- 3:15pm: Bowl Advanced Division
- 3:30pm: Awards (social distancing enforced)
Format
- Street Jams format events: 3 skaters per jam, 3 minutes per jam. Judged on overall impression.
- Bowl Jams format events: 8 skaters per jam, 3 runs at 30 seconds each, skate in order until you fall. Judged on overall impression.
#GFLSeries Social
Use the hashtag #GFLSeries.
Street Course
Bowl
Judging Criteria
Three qualified judges note the tricks and runs done to determine their scores after the jam is over based on a combination of difficulty, style, use of course, and trick selection. Their scores are averaged for your final score.
About
The GFL Series is a national, all ages and skills series in both street and bowl benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
This series leads to the Annual Awards and final stop at The Boardr HQ in Tampa where top skaters in each category are recognized. That stop is worth double points in the Season Rankings.
