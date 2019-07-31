Jesse Martinez Poster with Photo by Dan Levy

Pre-Venice Skatepark grand opening photos were extremely rare, and in this photo, with the geometry of the exposed rebar before the decks were even poured, Jesse Martinez gets the first runs in the bowl he designed in Venice Beach, California.

Jesse Martinez stands out as a pioneer and innovator of modern day street skateboarding, and was also famous for his adventures with the Powell Peralta team, as well as his role in the establishment of World Industries, which jump-started a new era of skateboarder-owned skate companies.

Jesse Martinez – invert – March 2009. Pre-Venice Skatepark opening.

Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Most recently, Jesse is known in Venice Beach as a hero for his work in getting the Venice Skatepark built and for his daily dedication in voluntarily maintaining the park and keeping it clean for skateboarders now and for generations into the future.

“The Mess” has literally saved lives by steering kids away from gang life and offering them skateboarding as salvation. Jesse is 100% dedicated to skateboarding and passing on the traditions of Dogtown and he proves it every day.

This is your chance to collect a unique image of Jesse and contribute to his efforts to keeping the Venice Skatepark in good shape for all to ride and enjoy. Proceeds from the sales of this limited edition poster will go to Jesse Martinez for cleaning supplies and daily travel to the skatepark.

Please do your part to help Jesse in his ongoing efforts to pay it forward for everyone that visits Venice and every skateboarder that rides the Venice Skatepark. Thank you.

JESSE MARTINEZ INVERT 11 X 17 POSTER. PHOTO BY DAN LEVY

PRICE: $20 + shipping & handling.

ABOUT DAN LEVY:

Based in the heart of Venice Beach, California, Dan Levy serves the skateboarding, music and art communities through his photography and writing at Juice Magazine. Dan Levy is the Juice Magazine Staff Photographer, Marketing Director and Assistant Editor, as well as the 3-time champion of the Venice VSA Skate Contests from 2000 to 2003.

Dan has taken on the challenge of documenting Venice since 1998 with rare access to the skate, surf and music legends, in part due to his unrelenting fight to get the Venice Skatepark built and his dedication to shining a light on deserving underdogs.

Dan’s work has appeared in many publications including Juice Magazine, Rolling Stone, Vice, Surfer’s Journal, Juice, TransWorld Skateboarding, etc. and his footage and photos were featured in the Made In Venice documentary about Jesse Martinez and the fight for the Venice skatepark. Levy’s commercial work includes Bones Wheels, Gullwing Trucks, Z-Flex, Anaheim Skateboards, Juice and Zephyr ads.

Dan’s photographs, including a rare shot of Zack de la Rocha, were featured in a book entitled Somos Locos published by the California Locos and the Manhattan Beach Art Center. Dan’s photo of Greyson Fletcher also made the cover of Juice Magazine’s 20 Year Anniversary issue celebrating Greyson and the Fletcher family’s surfing royalty dynasty of world class surfers and skateboarders.

Dan Levy’s photography has been shown in multiple art shows and photography exhibits across the nation and is also on permanent display in the Juice Magazine headquarters in Venice Beach, California.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is based in Venice, California and is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk.

