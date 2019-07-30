Gallery 1325 presents “Skate Deck Art Show” to Benefit the Tony Hawk Foundation

GALLERY 1325 presents “Skate Deck Art Show”, featuring limited edition and custom board designs by over 40 artists, on August 2, 2019 from 7-11pm above the Moose Lodge in Oceanside, California, with 50% of proceeds going to the Tony Hawk Foundation. Artwork will also available for viewing throughout the month of August by appointment.

This month’s show at Gallery 1325 is a display of over 40+ artists out of San Diego and surrounding states. Each artist is showcasing their specific trade and auctioning off their piece with the option of a special buy it now price. 50% of proceeds will be going to the artists and and 50% will go to the Tony Hawk Foundation, whose work benefits youth and public skateparks.

Music by: Bastard sons of Johnny Cash. Full bar available and light bites. Beverages courtesy of ViewPoint Brewery, JuneShine, Bos Ice Tea, + Topo Chico.

GALLERY 1325 is run by artists for artists and brings carefully curated shows to our beloved community by housing a space for local artists to thrive and be seen. It’s pairing music, art, + philanthropy and amplifying the creation of cultural experiences while providing locals and travelers an alternative way of experiencing Oceanside. It’s providing a platform to purchase art from up and coming artists of San Diego. The first Friday of every month is the opening of every show. Throughout the month, selected art, music, and cultural events are hosted both upstairs in the gallery and downstairs, at The Moose Lodge.

Gallery 1325 is located at 2017 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, Ca 92054.

For more information on the artists or the ongoing project, please visit gallery1325.com or contact Tierney Moses at 727-638-5097.

Thanks to @viewpointbrewingco, @juneshineco, @gallery1325, @tonyhawkfoundation, @bos.usa, @topochicousa, @sk8ologyinc and @oceansidemooselodge.