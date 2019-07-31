The Johnny Ramone Tribute at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on August 11

The Johnny Ramone Army invites you to this year’s Johnny Ramone tribute at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

There will be a screening of the 1979 cult classic “THE WARRIORS”, celebrating its 40th anniversary on the Fairbanks Lawn under the summer moonlit stars.

Visit the Cathedral mausoleum for an exclusive, one-night only exhibit featuring punk rock & glam rock photography curated by Mr. Musichead.

Check out the food tent, exclusive Johnny Ramone merchandise & other collectibles at pop up shops. Watch performances & appearances by surprise special guests. Proceeds benefit prostate cancer research by Dr. David Agus.

Tickets are $20 and kids under 10 are free.

More information at www.johnnyramone.com

6:30pm GATES OPEN

8:00pm STAGE PROGRAM

8:30pm THE WARRIORS (runtime 94 min)

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
