Independent All Day with Pedro Delfino & Taylor Kirby

Roll in the van ALL DAY with Pedro Delfino & Taylor Kirby as they warm up at Garvanza skatepark, get buck at a couple of street spots, hit a pool and end the day with Pedro battling a spot to claim an Independent victory.

Follow Pedro Delfino – https://www.instagram.com/_pedrodelfino/

Follow Taylor Kirby – https://www.instagram.com/kirby29/

Filmed by: Tylre Wilcox – https://www.instagram.com/tylrewilcox/

Edited by Nate Correia – https://www.instagram.com/natecorreiaa/

Shop Independent Trucks: http://bit.ly/2P6Kl0r​​​

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/independenttrucks/ ​

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indy_trucks​​​

Ride Independent Trucks! 💥 http://independenttrucks.com/​​​ 💥