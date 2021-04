Creature is proud to welcome John Worthington to the Horde! Hailing from Sac-Town, this dude has been pulverizing pools into dust and blazing uncharted lines for years. Everything witnessed before now has only been a taste of what John has in store for skateboarding. Follow @jworthit to keep up with his concrete decimation. Hail the winds of destiny! Hail Lord Worthington!

