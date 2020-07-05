Independence Day 2020 at FDR Skatepark Celebrating 25 Years of Build X Destroy
Skater built and internationally renowned, FDR Skatepark is famous for its annual Fourth of July celebration of independence with plenty of fireworks and gnar. This year Los and the crew added more concrete to this massive DIY build followed by the traditional flag painting. The 4th was party time and everyone that showed up skated like maniacs while Chuck Treece and a solid line up of local bands provided the soundtrack to celebrate 25 years of mayhem and community underneath the bridge in Philly. Long live FDR.
Photos by Glenn Joyce
Post a reply