Bob Marley’s “One Love” Reimagined By Marley Family & Friends to Benefit UNICEF

Words by Amber Meyer

Cultural icon, Bob Marley, won millions of hearts the world over through his musical message of peace and love and, today, his songs continue to benefit those in need through good works and charitable actions.

In celebration of Marley’s 75th anniversary of his birth, life and message of “one love”, the Amplified Project, in collaboration with the Tuff Gong Institute, has released the reimagined “One Love” featuring Marley’s family, friends and artists from around the world.

ONE LOVE (AMPLIFIED) is available for download with accompanying video via Tuff Gong / Island Records. Proceeds are being donated to UNICEF in order to “support a world for children whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

PRESS RELEASE:

Originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers, One Love/People Get Ready is an iconic song for millions across the globe with its everlasting message to come together as one. The reimagined version of the song is a true global anthem for 2020 featuring members of the Marley family, established musicians from all corners of the globe, artists from conflict zones around the world, and children living in vulnerable communities.

The Amplified Project participants in the reimagined “One Love” include: Stephen Marley (Jamaica), Cedella Marley (Jamaica), Skip Marley (Jamaica), Ghetto Youths Foundation (Jamaica), Kim Nain (Jamaica), Manifesto Ja (Jamaica), Teeks (New Zealand), 249TooDope (Sudan), Amrit Kaur (United Kingdom), Mermans Mosengo (Democratic Republic of Congo), Jason Tamba (Democratic Republic of Congo), Natty (United Kingdom), Dawtas of Aya (Brazil), Raja Kumari (India), Patoranking (Nigeria), Babsy (Mali) and Damascus Voice (Syria).

The Amplified Project is the latest chapter in Tuff Gong and Island’s continuing 75th anniversary celebration of the birth and life of music legend Bob Marley, founda­tion­al icon in the reggae, roots rock, soul, and hip-hop saga, and the beloved Marley family patriarch.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children visit www.unicef.org. Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook

About Tuff Gong

Founded by cultural icon Bob Marley, Tuff Gong International is the legendary home of reggae music. The Jamaican born singer/songwriter’s life and music made a global impact that continues to influence pop culture to this day. Tuff Gong’s Kingston headquarters is a reflection of its founder’s vision to use music as an instrument of inspiration and empowerment. The landmark compound includes a recording studio, music production, and distribution offices as well as the lone vinyl record pressing plant in the region.

About Amplified Music

Amplified Music is a socially conscious record label that gives a platform to extraordinarily talented songwriters and musicians from crisis zones around the world. Partnering our talent with internationally renowned artists, we build global awareness through major collaborations with a humanitarian message. Our mission is to provide an opportunity for our artists and partners to inspire, raise awareness and create real, everlasting change. A percentage of all profits will support music projects in crisis zones. Amplified makes music that transforms lives. For more information about Amplified visit www.amplifiedmusic.com Follow Amplified on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter

About Island Records

Since Chris Blackwell first started Island Records in Jamaica 60 years ago, it has remained one of the world’s most legendary record labels and a coveted destination for new and established artists across genres. Its unique ethos has provided the platform for launching some of the biggest influential artists across the spectrum. Today, Island is home to a diverse roster with artists such as Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Jessie Reyez, Skip Marley, Jac Ross, Emotional Oranges, Bishop Briggs, Sean Paul, The Killers, Tove Lo, and more. After celebrating 60 years of history and musical influence, Island Records moves into 2020 celebrating ‘Marley ’75,’ which honors the 75th birthday of music legend Bob Marley.

MARLEY – Official Documentary Trailer

Born into poverty in rural Jamaica, Bob Marley became a prophet for the world’s oppressed, preaching peace, love, and understanding with a universal language – song. On what would have been Marley’s seventy-fifth birthday, Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald combines unheard tracks, unseen footage, and intimate interviews to paint a definitive portrait of the legendary artist.

Discover the man behind the legend. Catch MARLEY the documentary in virtual and traditional cinemas Friday, July 31st. Learn more here.