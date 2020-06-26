CHUCK D: FIGHT THE POWER Print Release and new PUBLIC ENEMY Song

Check it out! Shepard Fairey will be releasing a new Chuck D: Fight The Power art print, in collaboration with Chuck D, next Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10AM and you can download the new single from Public Enemy called “STATE OF THE UNION” now. Read on and click the link below to download this powerful new song and get ready to buy and collect this essential new print, created for a good cause, at https://store.obeygiant.com/collections/prints. Proceeds from sales of this 8″ x 24″ inches screen print on thick cream speckletone paper, signed by Chuck D and Shepard Fairey, will go to Black Lives Matter Greater NYC.

LISTEN TO CHUCK D AND SHEPARD FAIREY…

“Shepard says I’ve inspired him, but he’s inspired me. Artists need to connect and collaborate. Lift each other up, when we can. This isn’t our first print together. But it’s the first one we’ve done since the US is turning and folks are in the streets. The world is a different place now, but art is still important.”

– Chuck D

“Chuck D has long been a hero of mine as founder and leader of Public Enemy. He’s s an outspoken social and political voice, and activist. Chuck’s lyrics always spoke truth to power. He is a trailblazer and true original. Public Enemy created a lane in music that few have had the guts to travel. I’m always looking for excuses to collaborate with Chuck and celebrate his influence on me and culture in general.

I was very happy to be asked to participate in his upcoming art show ‘The Terrordome’ and create a new colorway of my first portrait of Chuck. The art show at Black Book Gallery in Denver will now be online because of COVID-19, more information is coming on that, but the ‘Chuck D: Fight the Power’ print will be available June 30 on store.obeygiant.com.

If you don’t own Public Enemy’s ‘It Takes A Nation of Millions To Hold Us Back,’ or ‘Fear of a Black Planet,’ listen to them and witness what music at the pinnacle of its sonic, political, and revolutionary potential can be. Proceeds from this print will go to Black Lives Matter Greater NYC. All prints signed by Shepard and Chuck D. Thanks for the inspiration, Chuck!”

-Shepard⁠ Fairey

Chuck D: Fight the Power. 18 x 24 inches. Screen print on Thick Cream Speckletone paper. Signed by Chuck D and Shepard Fairey. Numbered edition of 500. $80. Proceeds go to Black Lives Matter Greater NYC. Available on Tuesday, June 30th @ 10 AM PDT at https://store.obeygiant.com/collections/prints. Max order: 1 per customer/household. International customers are responsible for import fees due upon delivery.⁣ Orders may be delayed due to COVID19. ALL SALES FINAL.

NEW SINGLE FROM PUBLIC ENEMY

“STATE OF THE UNION (STFU)”

Public Enemy has inspired me since their debut album, “Yo! Bum Rush the Show.” I think they’re one of the most important forces in music, politics, and culture.⁠ Chuck D, the group’s founder is an author, activist, lecturer, and a great mentor of mine that I’ve had the honor of working with throughout the years. Go check out Public Enemy’s new single, “State of the Union (STFU)!” It’s available to download for free on publicenemy.com.

-Shepard

FREE DOWNLOAD