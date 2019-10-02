Harold Hunter Foundation x PHASE 2 Collector’s Deck

The Harold Hunter Foundation is proud to announce it has teamed up with urban art pioneer PHASE 2 on an exclusive artist series skateboard deck that are available now at select retailers and galleries.

Only 100 hand-numbered decks are available. Manufactured by Long Island’s Chapman Skateboards, each screen-printed collector’s deck features PHASE 2’s vibrant collage-style artwork inspired by legendary skateboarder Harold Hunter and the city that fueled his many creative pursuits.

“We’re excited to be working with PHASE 2 on this project because he’s one of New York’s original style writers whose work helped shape a creative movement that’s inspired generations of artists around the world for the past forty years,” says Jessica Forsyth, Harold Hunter Foundation Co-Founder and Executive Director.

The limited-edition Harold Hunter Foundation x PHASE 2 collaborative decks (8.25” wide) are a philanthropic effort with 40% of proceeds donated to the foundation.

Coinciding with the deck release, PHASE 2’s original hand-cut work-of-art that the deck graphics are based on is available for purchase exclusively at ACA Galleries 1932 located at 529 West 20th Street in Manhattan.

As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Harold Hunter Foundation relies on financial support from the skate community and related outlets to achieve its mission of using skateboarding as a vehicle to provide underserved youth with valuable life experiences that nurture individual creativity, resourcefulness and the development of life skills. Charitable partnerships like PHASE 2 are vital to the long-term success of the foundation.

“When we were kids, we used to make skateboards with roller skates and 2x4s and ride on them around the block. As an art piece, I like the surface and shape of the pro boards,” says cultural icon PHASE 2. “With respect to Harold, who I knew through Zoo York in the ‘90s, I’ve been creating art in his honor since his passing. It’s super fitting to get this particular effort out to the masses not only as a tribute to him, but keeping his legacy alive as one of those super special and inspirational skaters of that time, for all time—one who any youth that aspires to be ‘that next one’ should be aware of.”

Harold Hunter Foundation x PHASE 2 limited-edition decks are available at:

– Chapman Skateboards

– ACA Galleries 1932

– El Señor

– Art Apple NYC

– Eye Shut Island

– Mantis Lifestore

BUY NOW

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Donate