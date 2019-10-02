Motorhead 40th Anniversary Celebration of the Loudest, Dirtiest Rock ‘N’ Roll of 1979

The MOTÖRHEAD 1979 Celebration in honor of the release of the 1979 Box Set and re-release of the landmark Overkill and Bomber albums is now open to all fans! The party will take place on October 2, 2019, at Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s favorite hangout, The Rainbow Bar & Grill on Sunset Strip in Lemmy’s Lounge, named in honor of the legend himself.

This will be one of three events happening globally on the same day. Along with The Rainbow Bar & Grill, parties will also be held in London at St. Moritz Bar and MOTÖRHEAD drummer Mikkey Dee’s bar Alabama in Paris.

Be the first to see the 1979 Box Set in person, view never before released concert footage from 1979, and WIN special MOTÖRHEAD giveaway items.

The Rainbow Bar & Grill is located at 9015 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069. The party will run from 9 p.m. to 12 midnight.

The “Motörhead ’79” campaign celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the incredible Overkilland Bomber albums with fantastic new deluxe editions, both as hardbound bookpacks in two CD and triple LP format; featuring previously unheard concerts from the ’79 tours, interviews and many unseen photos.

The ’79 campaign will also see the release of the spectacular ultimate fan / collectors “1979” Box-Set. All three of these releases have been created with the full cooperation and involvement of the estates of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.

The “1979” Box-Set contains:

*Both the original Overkill and Bomber albums half-speed mastered and pressed on 180 gram vinyl created from the original master tapes

*Two double-live albums of previously unheard concert material from the ’79 tours

*A 40-page period-accurate “music magazine” featuring unseen photos and fresh interviews regarding the era

* The Rest of ’79 Vinyl, featuring B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks

* No Class 7″ single with gatefold art* The Bomber tour program

* Overkill sheet music book

* ’79 badge set* All encased in black biker jacket box

By going through the band’s extensive private archives, to receiving the assistance of key people who were part of their ’79 circle of friends, crew, and accomplices, all parties are immensely proud to show the level of detail and commitment, which has gone into all 3 of the ’79 releases.

Watch a previously unreleased, live version of “bomber” and pre-order here: https://motorhead.lnk.to/1979pr

Be sure to visit www.iMotorhead.com for news and updates!