“Burning Through The Years” a Spitfire Wheels Photo Retrospective is set to heat up on Friday October 4, 2019, from 7-9pm at KCDC Skate Shop in Brooklyn, NY at 85 N. 3rd Street #118. Before that hit up the Throwdown at Blueground from 2-4pm (Martinez Park) located at 195 Graham Ave #2130 in Brooklyn.

