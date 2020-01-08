Fathom presents: “Punk Rock Photos From a Fan’s Perspective” by Kevin Salk

Discovering hidden treasures and sharing never before seen images, in this day and age, is an endeavor to be savored and appreciated. In the ’80s, Kevin Salk’s passion for punk rock led him to Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Minor Threat, Misfits, Mike Watt and the Descendents shows, while his interest in photography provided him with an opportunity to document memorable moments from the punk and hardcore music scene.

After taking a photography class in high school and setting up a dark room at his home in Manhattan Beach, Salk spent hours shooting and developing his photos for the sheer enjoyment of the process.

Keith Morris of the Circle Jerks (photo by Kevin Salk)

As life rolled on past his teenage years, Salk went off to college and then on to a career in financial advising, while his boxes of negatives and prints made a move into the attic, just waiting to be re-discovered decades later.

Salk’s excitement in now sharing his work is only matched by the intensity of his photos. As he explained, “I am really excited about the show. It is my first show ever. I was just a teenager when I took them. I never expected this to blow up like this. It is very humbling and super fun.”

Minor Threat, April 1983, at Cathay de Grande (photo by Kevin Salk)

Your chance to see this trove of punk rock gems is happening this weekend, January 11, 2020, in Los Angeles at the Fathom Gallery from 7-10pm at the Artist Reception. The outpouring of appreciation for Salk’s work is well deserved and we encourage you to go have a look and say thanks to Kevin for sharing these iconic images.

Stay tuned for Salk’s new book, “Punk Fan: Photos From A Fan’s Perspective” coming soon with forward written by Jim Lindberg and Fletcher Dragge from Pennywise.

Follow Kevin Salk on Instagram at @kevinsalkpunkrockphotography to see more of his work and follow @fathom.gallery on Instagram for more info on intriguing shows like this one.

PRESS RELEASE:

Henry Rollins and Black Flag (Photo by Kevin Salk)