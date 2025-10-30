JUICE Wagon New Design by SQUINDO

Check out the newest JUICE design — created by legendary lowbrow artist extraordinaire Tony Squindo, who also happens to be the brother-in-law of Jersey Devil Tom Groholski!

Squindo’s iconic artwork has been seen around the world in a variety of avenues, including his highly collectible collaborations with metal titans Metallica. He recently hit the road with James, Lars, Kirk and RT on their North American tour, sharing his creative process and connecting with fans face-to-face.

Rooted in skateboarding and inspired by surf and classic car culture, Squindo brings this first design in an exclusive series for JUICE. This unique rendition of the JUICE mark gives a nod to the timeless Woody Wagon while bringing back the original Juice Sounds, Surf & Skate tag, honoring the coastal roots of JUICE.

The Juice Wagon Collection is available NOW at the Juice Shop at juicemagazine.com and at Dogtown Creatives and Collectors on November 8th.