SHOP
Search
SHOP

JUICE Wagon New Design by SQUINDO

Check out the newest JUICE design — created by legendary lowbrow artist extraordinaire Tony Squindo, who also happens to be the brother-in-law of Jersey Devil Tom Groholski!

Squindo’s iconic artwork has been seen around the world in a variety of avenues, including his highly collectible collaborations with metal titans Metallica. He recently hit the road with James, Lars, Kirk and RT on their North American tour, sharing his creative process and connecting with fans face-to-face.

Rooted in skateboarding and inspired by surf and classic car culture, Squindo brings this first design in an exclusive series for JUICE. This unique rendition of the JUICE mark gives a nod to the timeless Woody Wagon while bringing back the original Juice Sounds, Surf & Skate tag, honoring the coastal roots of JUICE.

The Juice Wagon Collection is available NOW at the Juice Shop at juicemagazine.com and at Dogtown Creatives and Collectors on November 8th.

Juice Black Wagon White Trucker
Juice White Wagon Black Trucker
Juice Red Wagon White Trucker
Juice Red Wagon Black Trucker
Juice Blue Wagon White Trucker
Juice Blue Wagon Black Trucker
Juice Red Wagon Hoodie
Juice Red Wagon Jersey
Juice Red Wagon Black Work Shirt
Juice Red Wagon Blue Work Shirt
Juice Red Wagon Black Long Sleeve
Juice Red Wagon White Long Sleeve
Juice Red Wagon Black Short Sleeve
Juice Red Wagon White Short Sleeve

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Translate »