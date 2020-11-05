DEVO 20TH ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE LIVESTREAM

Check out these very special guests DEVO has confirmed for the DEVOtional 20th Anniversary Tribute Livestream Event!

GERALD CASALE of DEVO

MARK MOTHERSBAUGH of DEVO

DAVID KENDRICK of Sparks, DEVO & more

FRED ARMISEN Actor & Musician

DJ LANCE ROCK of Yo Gabba Gabba

They will be LIVE with DEVO during the YouTube Livestream Nov. 14th, 2020, which starts at 6pm EST until at least 10pm and don’t be surprised if more special guests show up last minute!

Due to reasons all too familiar this year, DEVOtional 2020 as a physical face-to-face event has been postponed until 2021. However, DEVO still plan to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a free DEVOtional 20th Anniversary Tribute Event LIVE on YouTube hosted on the YouTube channel of Michael Pilmer/Devo-Obsesso, original co-founder of the event 20 years ago.

BTW: THE FANTASTIC PLASTICS will be performing an hour of DEVO music on their Twitch channel on Friday Nov. 13th at 10pm EST, the night before the DEVOtional 20th Anniversary Tribute Stream!

