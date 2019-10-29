Glen E. Friedman Book Signing of “Together Forever”, featuring Run-DMC & Beastie Boys, on Nov. 2 in L.A. at Book Soup

Glen E. Friedman will be discussing and signing his new collection, “Together Forever” featuring Run-DMC and the Beastie Boys, on November 2, 2019, at 6pm at Book Soup, located at 8818 Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood, California. Some of the original Zephyr crew will also be there to sign copies of the expanded DogTown – The Legend of the Z-Boys book. For details, please visit www.booksoup.com and www.BurningFlags.com

Glen E. Friedman has done it again, bringing you yet another classic collection of many of his never-before-seen photos of RUN-DMC and The Beastie Boys in a brilliantly assembled tome written by GEF with incredible contributions by Chuck D, DJ Run and Mike D, and a one-of-a-kind introduction by Chris Rock. This unique collectible will be released on September 17, 2019, published by Rizzoli, and you should pre-order your copy now, as Friedman’s books quickly sell out the first editions.

Order your copy of “Together Forever” now.

Capturing a special moment in time in never-before-seen pictures: the pivotal relationship between the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC during the OG “Together Forever” concert tour and as burgeoning rap–and eventual pop-radio–stars.

“Together Forever” is an OG reference to the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC’s seminal, popular, and highly publicized 1987 joint concert tour. But “Together Forever” is more than a Run-DMC song or concert tour name; it’s symbolic of the strong bond of friendship between these two groups and how they significantly influenced each other, all while having a massive impact on both pop and hip-hop music. This visual time capsule includes scores of never-before-published shots taken by iconic skate, hip-hop, and punk photographer Glen E. Friedman of the bands in concert, goofing around with various performers of the time, and, of course, hanging out together. Including an introduction by Chris Rock and text contributions by the living band members of both groups, Together Forever is a must-have chronicle assembled by the ultimate photographer for Beastie Boys and Run-DMC fans.

“TOGETHER FOREVER: BEASTIE BOYS AND RUN-DMC” WRITTEN BY GLEN FRIEDMAN, CONTRIBUTION BY CHUCK D. AND DJ RUN AND MIKE D., INTRODUCTION BY CHRIS ROCK

Glen E. Friedman is a celebrated photographer of skate, punk, and hip-hop culture.

Chris Rock is a comedian and actor.

Chuck D is a rapper, author, producer, and founding member of Public Enemy.

Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz are members of the Beastie Boys. DJ Run and D.M.C. are members of Run-DMC.

Rick Rubin is a record producer and the cofounder of Def Jam Recordings.

Publish Date: September 17, 2019

September 17, 2019 Format: Hardcover

Hardcover Category: Music – Genres & Styles – Rap & Hip Hop

Music – Genres & Styles – Rap & Hip Hop Publisher: Rizzoli

Rizzoli Trim Size: 10-1/2 x 8-3/4

10-1/2 x 8-3/4 Pages: 224

224 US Price: $45.00

$45.00 CDN Price: $60.00

$60.00 ISBN: 978-0-8478-6647-2

DOGTOWN: THE LEGEND OF THE Z-BOYS BY C.R. STECYK III AND GLEN E. FRIEDMAN is now available through Akashic Books. You can order your copy here. Friedman has put serious work into making this new expanded edition of the Dogtown book bigger and better and it has more in it than ever, with incredible redesign and a surprise or two for you.

DogTown: The Legend of the Z-Boys Description:

In the early 1970s, the sport of skateboarding had so waned from its popularity in the 1960s that it was virtually nonexistent. In the DogTown area of west Los Angeles, a group of young surfers known as the Zephyr Team (Z-Boys) was experimenting with new and radical moves and styles in the water, which they translated to the street. When competition skateboarding returned in 1975, the Z-Boys turned the skating world on its head. DogTown: The Legend of the Z-Boys is a truly fascinating case study of how an underground sport ascended in the world. These are the stories and images of a time that not only inspired a generation but changed the face of the sport forever.

This volume has been described as “the DogTown textbook” and an indispensable companion piece to the Sony Pictures Classics film Dogtown and Z-Boys. Now spanning 1975–1985 and beyond, the first section of the book includes the best of the DogTown articles written and photographed by C.R. Stecyk III as they originally appeared in SkateBoarder Magazine. The second half compiles hundreds of skate images from the archives of Glen E. Friedman—many of which appear in the movie. (Stecyk and Friedman acted as executive producers and advisors for the film.)

The new edition of this iconic skateboarding book includes additional never-before-seen Glen E. Friedman photos and new C.R. Stecyk III postscript. Pre-order now at http://www.akashicbooks.com/catalog/dogtown/