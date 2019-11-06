Andy Kessler Day 2019 at Pier 62 in Honor of New York Skateboarding Godfather

There are certain people that come into your life and make it better. Andy Kessler was one of those people. His raw energy and passion for skateboarding was a constant inspiration. His legacy and ongoing fight to provide skateparks to the New York City area and beyond deserves all the respect and gratitude that can be offered. It’s been ten years since we lost New York skateboarding’s godfather, ANDY KESSLER, yet he will live on in our hearts forever.
Kessler’s was always encouraging the passion for skateboarding. Build a ramp. Fight for a local skatepark. Take the time to teach a kid at your local park a new line or trick. Spend time each day reaching out to friends and talking to them about what they’re up to. Go skate every day, and never forget KESS. He did more for skateboarding than most will ever know. Remember the pure dedication. Remember Andy Kessler, a true NYC O.G.
R.I.P. KESS. 1961-2009.
One way that Andy Kessler continues to be remembered is with an annual NYC skate jam, organized by JJ Veronis, like the one that just went down at Pier 62 on Nov. 3rd, where everyone rode hard and fast in honor of KESS. Thanks to Glenn Joyce and Zoli for sharing their photos from Andy Kessler Day 2019 and to Laura Weinstein for the video clips featured below.
