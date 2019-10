There’s a rad skateboarding championship contest called King of the Harbor going down Nov 17, 2019 on the Redondo Pier in Redondo Beach, California. (It’s the ONE day of the year they allow skating there!) They are building a dope custom mini ramp, hosted by Cindy Whitehead and Tony Alva. 100% FREE to skate and prizes include BeachLife Festival tickets. Sign up here: https://forms.gle/zWkBDwav3RtbP2pK9

Like this: Like Loading...