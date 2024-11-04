Geoff Rowley and Vans 25 Years Strong

Congrats to Geoff Rowley who is celebrating 25 years at Vans and rolling strong as ever. As Rowley spoke of Vans in his first Juice interview, he reflected, “I ride for the raddest shoe company that supports me and I can go ahead and finally feel comfortable skating the way that I always wanted to try to skate.“

Geoff’s relationship with Vans started years before he was sponsored by Vans, as Rowley recalled, “When I was growing up I played a lot of sports like football. I played soccer for my school and I played soccer for a Sunday team. I played cricket and I ran, so I was pretty active. When I started skating, I had to transition out of playing soccer on Sunday morning because I would rather have gone skating. I realized, “Why are you doing this? You should just be going skating.” I’d go skating and I’d be wearing soccer shorts and football socks with a Liverpool football jersey with Vans shoes on. There’s probably old video footage of me in a full-length soccer kit with skate shoes on.“

When Geoff reflected on growing up in the U.K. he was naturally wearing Vans from the start. “On a Saturday, I would be at a friend’s house by 8:30 AM on the dot. We would take a bus into the city at 8:42 AM. We’d get our skate gear together and put on some high top Vans and some bright Bermuda shorts and a Santa Cruz Speed Wheels shirt or OJ shirt and we’d take the bus into the city. We’d go to the skate shop first because that was on the way to the skate spot. We’d get off the bus in town and skate down the hill to the skate shop and see if any of our friends happened to come in. A lot of guys would meet at the skate shop in the morning and then everyone would go skate different parts of the city.“

Whenever we think of Rowley, this quote from his Juice interview reminds us of one slice of Geoff’s character. “Standing up and doing your own thing is commendable, It’s what skateboarding was built on, inspired leadership; people who aren’t afraid to stand up and do what’s right, for themselves and their own skateboarding. I have always respected that.” – GEOFF ROWLEY

As Geoff celebrates a quarter of a century with Vans, Rowley remains humble and grateful saying, “Thank you @Vans and all that have supported my skating and product all these years. I appreciate you all! Especially @SteveVanDoren @VansGirl1 @ParttimePirate @Peterbilt72 for always having skaters backs. Skate or die!”

