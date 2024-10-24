B4BC Skate The Coast This Weekend

The 17th Annual Skate the Coast Presented by LivOn Labs is THIS WEEKEND! Boarding For Breast Cancer will be pushing for prevention in Santa Monica, California, this Saturday + Sunday October 26-27th, and want YOU to join in as they cruise 15 miles along the iconic Southern California strand in support of B4BC’s education, prevention, and survivorship programs!

Register Now Here

Skate the Coast is a 15 mile push for prevention open to all ages, abilities, and wheels. B4BC will be kicking off the weekend with a registration party Saturday, October 26th at Firestone Walker Venice from 3 – 8pm, so swing by to pick up your event T-shirt and stay for some live music by DJ Morales, Flora Madrigal & The LAMONES, tasty food & cold drinks, raffles, and a silent auction!

This Sunday it’s Skate the Coast for breast cancer education, prevention, and survivorship with a 9am start at the Santa Monica Pier! If you can’t join in for the full push for prevention, there will be a mid-way drop-in point at Dockweiler State Beach at 11:30am. From there, skaters will make their way to Dive n Surf in Redondo Beach for a finish line party from 1 – 4pm!

There everyone can enjoy live music from Moi of Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds & Caleb Santos, a recovery zone by LivOn Labs, tasty food & cold drinks from Wahoo’s, Firestone Walker, Capacity, Pretty Tasty, Suja Organic, Mate Maker, & Seaborn Cocktails, and of course awards for top fundraisers!

Check out the full event schedule here.