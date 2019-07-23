Factory 13 Daniel Creadon X Ron Robinson on Melrose

Danny Creadon has been creating custom skateboard decks and unique art for 20 years now and his current show at Ron Robinson on Melrose in West Hollywood shows the diversity and appeal of the wizardry he puts into everything he designs. Danny is the mastermind behind beloved JFA decks and a special guest model for Kristian Svitak as well as a cool line of silk-screened t-shirts and jackets that often compliment the boards he makes with his expert eye and specific skillset.

Not only does Danny design skateboards, and a full line of bomb apparel he’s also a Mechanical Design Engineer with over 20 years of experience in a wide range of manufacturing. His experience ranges from aerospace modeling, skateboard design, template & construction, architectural design & manufacturing, prototyping, die & mold const. and custom industrial machinery. His excellent drafting skills span from pencil sketch draft work to 3D parametric modeling.

One day you may even have a chance to check out the skatepark design that Steve Olson and Danny have been working on for a new skatepark in Bali. It’s beyond epic!

From laminates and formica to fur covered skateboards to the most imaginative wheels wells ever, you’ll be astonished at the vast amount of creativity that pours into everything that Danny lays his hands on.

Roll through Ron Robinson’s at 8118 Melrose Ave, W. Hollywood, CA over the next few weeks and check out Danny’s work, or stop by the Juice Surf Skate Culture Collection Pop Up Art Show at Juice Magazine HQ located at 319 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA, on July 24th from 2-8pm and say hello to this amazing artist and rad skateboarder.

To see more from Daniel Creadon, please visit: https://www.factory13skateboards.com

Photos and filming by Dan Levy