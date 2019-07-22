Juice Surf Skate Culture Collection Pop Up Art Show…

It’s summertime in Venice Beach and there’s no better way to spend a sunny So Cal afternoon than to get together with some of our favorite artists and local jam band and Venice skate groms at Juice Magazine HQ.

Join us at Juice Magazine on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-8pm for a Pop Up Art Show on the Venice Boardwalk complete with a skate demo hosted by Blister Skates Ziggy and Rocket Curran and the Venice groms.

At 7pm, we’ll be hosting a jam session with the Band of Misfits featuring Milo Gonzalez, Hailey Demian and Sky Willie on the Juice Mag HQ deck.

Featured artwork by the Daggers, Daniel Creadon, Jeff Ho, Mathew Curran, Steve Olson and more will be on display, along with the State of Skate Wall of skateboard decks and photography by Dan Levy.

We’ll also have Jesse Martinez posters available to raise funds for keeping the Venice Skatepark clean. There will be a variety of new collectibles and limited edition Zephyr poster prints, skateboards and t-shirts available too.

It’s all happening at Juice Magazine headquarters at 319 Ocean Front Walk #1, Venice, California, 90291 from 2-8pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

RSVP to juicemagazine@gmail.com for the Juice Magazine Open House.