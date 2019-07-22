Juice Surf Skate Culture Collection Pop Up Art Show

Juice Surf Skate Culture Collection Pop Up Art Show…

It’s summertime in Venice Beach and there’s no better way to spend a sunny So Cal afternoon than to get together with some of our favorite artists and local jam band and Venice skate groms at Juice Magazine HQ.

Join us at Juice Magazine on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-8pm for a Pop Up Art Show on the Venice Boardwalk complete with a skate demo hosted by Blister Skates Ziggy and Rocket Curran and the Venice groms.

At 7pm, we’ll be hosting a jam session with the Band of Misfits featuring Milo Gonzalez, Hailey Demian and Sky Willie on the Juice Mag HQ deck.

Featured artwork by the Daggers, Daniel Creadon, Jeff Ho, Mathew Curran, Steve Olson and more will be on display, along with the State of Skate Wall of skateboard decks and photography by Dan Levy.

We’ll also have Jesse Martinez posters available to raise funds for keeping the Venice Skatepark clean. There will be a variety of new collectibles and limited edition Zephyr poster prints, skateboards and t-shirts available too.

It’s all happening at Juice Magazine headquarters at 319 Ocean Front Walk #1, Venice, California, 90291 from 2-8pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

RSVP to juicemagazine@gmail.com for the Juice Magazine Open House.

Information

Written by in ART,FEATURED,MUSIC,SKATEJuly 22, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

%d bloggers like this: