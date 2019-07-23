Vans Showdown: A Pointless Contest with $125,000 Prize Purse

The Vans Showdown is a concept created for skateboarding by skateboarders, set to take place at Huntington Beach, California, during the 2019 Vans US Open of Surfing. This brand-new invitational street contest will give a nod to the iconic contests of the past, inviting some of the world’s best skateboarders to compete in a premium street course design on August 2-4, 2019.

The Vans Showdown contest aims to celebrate style and creativity. Far removed from the usual format of any other current skateboarding competition, this event will take place on a new course where Vans partnered with hard good brands Quasi, Toy Machine, Girl, and Baker to create something truly unique.

Keep an eye onvansusopenofsurfing.com for all the latest updates, and perhaps get a sneak peek of what you can expect from the very first Vans Showdown ever.

Confirmed Skaters As Of Today: Kyle Walker, Beatrice Domond, Kader Sylla, Breanna Geering, Pedro Delfino, Etienne Gagne, Dick Rizzo, Josh Wilson, Justin Figeroa, Riley Hawk, Austyn Gillette, Collin Provost, Tyler Pacheco, Blake Carpenter, Johan Stuckey, Mason Silva, Cyril Jackson, Axel Cruysbergh, Miles Willard, Yonnie Cruz, Annie Guglia, Austin Kanfoush, Andrew Wilson, Caleb Barnett, Chima Ferguson, Cyrus Bennett, Dane Barker, Diego Todd, Donovan Piscopo, Elijah Berle, Fabiana Delfino, Gilbert Crockett, Rowan Zorilla, Shari White and more!

Total Prize Purse (Men’s & Women’s): $ 125,000

