Exposure Skate’s Adult Women’s Clinic this Saturday, July 20th

Spend your summer morning at Exposure’s Adult Women’s Skate Clinic located at Encinitas Skate Plaza, 429 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 this Saturday, July 20th from 9am-11am.

Individuals of all ages, skill levels, and abilities are encouraged to come to this inclusive event. Friendly instructors will meet you at your current skill level, whether that means teaching you the basics or helping you to master a trick that has been on your mind all month. 

In pursuit of giving back to local organizations, Exposure Skate will be collecting healthy, non-perishable foods for the Encinitas Community Resource Center Food Bank. While the event is free for participants, you are urged to donate to those in need in our own community.  

Learn more at exposureskate.org

