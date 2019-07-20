Bones Love Milk Skateboarding Team and Skate Culture Experiences

Bones Love Milk has announced its official Skate Team and will host a week of skate culture celebrations from July 27 through August 4, 2019, from 11am-5pm daily, at 300 Pacific Coast Hwy, Suite 200 in Huntington Beach, California. The official Bones Love Milk Skate Team features Christian Hosoi, Tom Asta, Chris Cole, Cordano Russell and Bryce Wettstein.

The Bones Love Milk indoor pop-up skatepark experience will be open to the public for daily skate sessions, and feature a variety of skate events as well as live mural paintings, custom kicks from Vans, complimentary haircuts from Eagle & Pig barber shop, pro meet and greets and more. A full listing of event programming can be found below.

For more information visit www.boneslovemilk.com and follow @BonesLoveMilk on Instagram.

PRESS RELEASE:

FULL EVENT PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 27 – Sunday July 28 (11:00am-5:00pm):

· Open Skate, Skate Gallery and Streaming of the Street League Tournament

Monday, July 29 (1:30pm-4:00pm):

· Pro Jam – Meet the Bones Love Milk Skate Team and watch them shred the skate park. With appearances by Chris Cole, Christian Hosoi, Tom Asta, and Cordano Russell.

Tuesday, July 30 – Thursday, August 1 (11:00am-5:00pm):

· Open Skate and Skate Gallery

Friday, August 2 (6:00pm):

· Custom Kicks – Design your own pair of custom Vans with the help of an artist/Bones Love Milk athlete. Canvas Vans will be provided for in limited quantities.

Saturday, August 3 (11:00am-5:00pm):

· Chop It Like It’s Hot – Complimentary cuts and shape ups by the one and only, Eagle & Pig barber shop.

Sunday, August 4 (11:00am-5:00pm):

· Closing Party – Celebrate the last day of the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters and watch a live stream of the US Open of Surf Finals with jams provided by DJ Ka3rina.

Ongoing Installations throughout the exhibit:

· Live mural painting by Thomas Fernandez

· Skate photo gallery

· Half pipe and street course by OC Ramps

· Seasoned skate coaches

The Bones Love Milk effort is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as “nature’s energy drink” in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery.