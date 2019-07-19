Beastie Boys ‘Paul’s Boutique’ 30th Anniversary Celebrated with Release of 21 Rare Remixes and B-Sides

Beastie Boys ‘Paul’s Boutique’ 30th anniversary is being celebrated with the release of 21 rare remixes and B-Sides: ‘An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego,’ the ‘Love American Style EP,’ plus remixes of “Hey Ladies,” “Shadrach,” “Shake Your Rump” and “Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun”

July 25th marks the 30th anniversary of the Beastie Boys’ 1989 landmark second album Paul’s Boutique. To celebrate, 21 rare remixes and B-sides will be released digitally for the first time over the course of a month-long celebration. The EPs An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego and the Love American Style EP will be released today, July 19th. Remixes of the singles “Hey Ladies” and “Shadrach” are available on July 26th and remix versions of “Shake Your Rump” and “Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun” will be released on August 2nd.



Recorded in Los Angeles with a sample-based Dust Brothers production that would be impossible in today’s legal/financial world, Paul’s Boutique, marked a giant creative leap forward for Adrock, Mike D and MCA. They finally had the freedom to write and record without outside input or interference, a creative path that would continue to grow and flourish throughout their career. Ranking high on lists including Pitchfork’s “Top 100 Albums of the 1980s,” Time Magazine’s “100 Greatest Albums of All TIME” and Rolling Stone’s “Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” Paul’s Boutique went on to sell over 2 million albums. Paul’s Boutique is considered an essential, genre-redefining hip-hop classic.

RELEASE SCHEDULE:

JULY 19:



An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego

Shadrach Caught In The Middle Of A 3-Way Mix And What You Give Is What You Get Car Thief Some Dumb Cop Gave Me Two Tickets Already Your Sister’s Def

Love American Style EP

Shake Your Rump Hey Ladies 33% God Dis Yourself In ’89 (Just Do It)

JULY 26:



Hey Ladies [Remixes]:

Hey Ladies (DJ Strictnine & Paranorm Remix) Hey Ladies (Paul Nice Remix) Hey Ladies (Count Bass D Remix) Hey Ladies (Fred C Remix) Hey Ladies (Video Version)

Shadrach [Remixes]:

Shadrach (Peanut Butter Wolf Remix) Shadrach (Mum’s The Word Remix) Shadrach (J Rawls Remix) Shadrach (Joey Chavez Remix) Shadrach (Live)

AUG 2:



Shake Your Rump [Remixes]:

Shake Your Rump (Truly Odd & J-Rocc Remix) Shake Your Rump (Latch Brothers Remix) Shake Your Rump (Video Version)

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun [Remixes]:

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (OD Remix) Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Cheapshot Remix) Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (Dub Hackers Remix) Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Moe Love Remix)