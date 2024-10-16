New Shepard Fairey Print Peter Tosh Legalize It

New Shepard Fairey Print Release PETER TOSH: “LEGALIZE IT” in collaboration with photographer Kate Simon, available Thursday, October 17th @ 10 AM PT at https://store.obeygiant.com.

“October 19 would be Peter Tosh’s 80th birthday were he still alive. Tosh is best known as the co-founder of the Wailers along with Bob Marley and Bunny Livingston, with whom he had several ska hits and pioneered the sound of reggae. It was Tosh, in fact, who taught Bob Marley to play guitar. Tosh and Marley co-wrote Wailers classics like “Get Up Stand Up” and “400 Years.” After leaving the Wailers in 1974, Tosh released his debut solo album “Legalize It” in 1976, which sold well and became a cultural touchstone for the cannabis legalization movement (a movement I’ve agreed with for many years and for many reasons). Tosh’s solo output continued to make waves with albums like “Equal Rights” and “Bush Doctor”, which included a collaboration with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones and introduced Tosh to an even larger audience. I am very fortunate to collaborate once again with photographer Kate Simon on this portrait of Tosh from 1976 around the time “Legalize It” was released and a significant moment in Tosh’s career. Read what Kate has to say about working with Tosh…”

-Shepard

“Peter Tosh was one of the most politically aware musical artists ever to walk the earth. He was bold and forthright in speaking out against injustice and fearless in standing against oppression. In the public eye he stood tall, radiating an uncompromising force. Those who knew him intimately, however, in unguarded moments experienced his human warmth and humor. He was a great photo subject. I didn’t find him intimidating in spite of his height and presence, but rather charismatic with this incredible speaking voice. I loved taking pictures of him doing karate, “reasoning,” and smoking herb at Tommy Cowan’s yard. I photographed Peter many times over the years both onstage and off, including at the One Love Peace Concert where he was riveting. A lion’s heart!”

-Kate Simon

PRINT DETAILS:

Peter Tosh: Legalize It. 18 x 24 inches. Screen print on thick cream Speckletone paper. Original Illustration based on a photograph by Kate Simon. Signed by Shepard Fairey. Numbered edition of 500. Comes with a Digital Certificate of Authenticity provided by Verisart. $75. Available on Thursday, October 17th @ 10 AM PDT at https://store.obeygiant.com. Max order: 1 per customer/household. International customers are responsible for import fees due upon delivery (Except UK orders under $160).⁣ ALL SALES FINAL.