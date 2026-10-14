Dogtown Creatives and Collectors IV on Nov 14

CREATIVES & COLLECTORS returns to Common Space Brewery in Hawthorne, California on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11am-5pm at Common Space located at 3411 W El Segundo Blvd in Hawthorne, CA.

Dig through stacks of vintage decks, apparel, original artwork, rare collectibles and one-off finds from artists, collectors, and makers. Cold beer, good people, and plenty of hidden gems waiting to be uncovered. Dogtown Skateboards will be in the mix with limited decks, apparel, and gear. Come hang, with the artists and collector, grab a pint, and support the artists and collectors keeping the underground alive.

This is an all ages event. This is a FREE event. There is limited parking. There will be food vendors on site including @pizzanista @trippburgers. Confirmed vendors include: @ericdressen, @lancemountain, @salba69, @brianjfa, @jeremywray, @seancliver, @satansdrano, @markfos, @bobbydrawsslkullz, #salmanagah, @skatecholo, @iamweeman, @tinyavenger72, @jimreddogmuir, @lucero_rip, @toddhuber, @lookbacklibrary, @beergut74, @saiz5412, @msaiz, @ginoooooooo, @juicemagazine, @therealjeffho, @carveliners, @pizzanista and more…Dogtown X Common Space will be hosting a 50 Years of Dogtown Beer Release and there will be live music by Carveliners, featuring Brian Brannon of JFA.

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