After 33 Years of Giving To Others Terri Needs Us

Just a few weeks ago, Terri Craft, founder of Juice, was experiencing excruciating pain in her abdomen, so we took her to the hospital and they took her to emergency surgery due to Sepsis. She spent 13 days in the ICU fighting for her life. She is currently making progress and I will keep everyone updated as we have a long road ahead.

There are people who make a difference simply by showing up for others. Terri is one of those rare people. For the past 28 years, I have had the privilege of working side by side with her and, during that time I have watched her dedicate her life to helping people, building community, and pursuing her dream with unwavering determination. She is the first person to step in when someone needs help, the one who quietly solves problems, lifts others up, and gives without expecting anything in return.

The one thing Terri has never been comfortable doing is asking for help herself. Today, I’m asking on her behalf.

GOFUNDME LINK

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Terri is facing significant medical challenges that have created immediate financial burdens. As she recovers from surgery, she should be able to focus entirely on healing—not on the stress of mounting recovery expenses.

If you know Terri, you know that slowing down isn’t in her nature. In fact, one of the very first things she asked for after waking up from surgery wasn’t anything for herself—it was her laptop so she could get back to work. That’s who she is. Even in one of the most difficult moments of her life, she was thinking about her work, her community, and the dreams she has spent years building.

Her strength is inspiring, but even the strongest people need support sometimes.

GOFUNDME LINK

Photo @nieratko

UPDATE:

Terri has now learned that she is facing another major surgery, which will require another minimum week-long hospital stay. As you can imagine, these unexpected developments have brought additional medical and recovery expenses at a time when Terri is already facing so much.

I am continuing to ask for your help as Terri moves forward on this difficult journey to recovery. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help with the growing medical and recovery costs and give her one less thing to worry about while she focuses on getting through this next chapter.

If you have already donated, shared the GOFUNDME LINK, sent a message, or simply kept Terri in your thoughts, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support truly means so much.

If you haven’t had a chance to contribute, please consider donating or sharing her fundraiser with friends and family. The need is immediate, and every bit of help makes a difference. Thank you. Dan



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UPDATE:

Terri is one of the hardest working people I have ever met and she continues to be relentless in pursuit of her dreams, even while she is facing the biggest challenge of her life with another surgery ahead. This is a call to action to show up for her the way she always shows up for us. Please donate to her GOFUNDME, share, send words of support, turn it up to 11, grind harder than usual and keep her in your positive thoughts as she works to make a full recovery. Thank you – Dan

GOFUNDME LINK