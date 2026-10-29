DEVO ART EXHIBIT AT JOHNNY RADZ

Thursday October 29th Mike McGill’s Johnny Radz will celebrate @clubdevo with a Freedom of Choice Video Reunion of skaters and the band, special guests of honor, Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale, and a Q&A moderated by @chriscantore, and our DEVO inspired group art show! Tons of fun and “more than a good time!” 3pm: Devo merch booth opens. 4pm: art show open to public. 6:30pm: Freedom of Choice Video Reunion Q&A. 7:50pm: Devo Costume Contest. Wristbands required from 6:30pm to 8pm. Johnny Radz Pizza is located at 828 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024.

Art & Photos by Mark Mothersbaugh, Jerry Casale, Steve Caballero, Lance Mountain, Steve Olson, Grant Brittain, Ron Lemen, Krk Ride, Scrojo, Mark DeSalvo, Benji Weatherley, Matt Lorentz, Chad Riviera, Joseph Salazar, Rob Ginsberg, John Lucero, Mario Gonzalez, Chris Armes of Agent 51, Evan Oszajca & Paula Hathaway of El Camino Tattoo, Ben Jay, Crystal Hernandez, Bethany Nelson, Will Correa, Matt French, Tristan Fouch, Chris Bolden, Dan Levy, Aric Dohm, Bobby Draws Skullz, Crab Scrambly, Look Back Library, Bill Billing, David “DK” Lager, Ron Lemen, Ivan Hosoi, Christian Hosoi and more!

There will be a @clubdevo merch booth, @easyparners Freedom to Shred official tees, free haircuts by @roxxidott and @slaughterhause3, a @JuiceMagazine pop up shop with vintage mags and photos featuring DEVO and more, prints by artists @Scrojo and @blankspaceremoval.

100 free wristbands will be handed out this THURSDAY at 3pm sharp at @johnnyradzpizza ! One wristband per person. No exceptions! Thank you!

Wristbands guarantee that you will see the artshow and visit with the Devo crew. Wristbands are not needed to visit our Devo / @slaughterhause3 Pop Up, the Juice Magazine pop up or the Johnny Radz Pizza patio and Bar of Fame. Wristbands are not needed to be in the Devo Costume Contest either! See you Thursday!

Special thanks to @roxxidott Erin of @easypartners @markmothersbaugh @gerald_casale and his 50 By 50 Winery and @scrojo Chris Cantore and Matt Lorentz !!

Don’t forget to check out the 50 by 50 Wine Tasting and Gerry Casale’s Specialty Pizza.

Juice Magazine would like to thank Mike McGill and Johnny Radz Pizza where pizza meets skateboarding culture! Follow them for more @johnnyradzpizza and https://johnnyradz.com/