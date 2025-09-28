Venice Skatepark 16th Birthday Party Made In Venice

Thursday, October 2nd, Juice Magazine will throw a Venice Skatepark 16th Birthday Party to celebrate the Venice Skatepark and get together for some birthday cake and good times, and a FREE screening of the Made In Venice movie featuring the story of the fight to make the most skated and photographed park on the planet.

“A story about skatepark advocacy in one of the most colorful places on the planet.” – The Tony Hawk Foundation

Made In Venice, carries the viewer through the history of Venice to present day, as it tells the story of the decades it took a relentless crew of skateboarders, surfers and civic activists to convince the City of Los Angeles to build a skatepark in the area that gave birth to modern-day skateboarding.

Made In Venice is not just a skate movie. It’s a tale of audacity, guts and hope filled with counterculture characters that overcame all obstacles to claim victory for the masses. Anyone that has fought for what they want can identify with this film. This is the story of visionaries that refused to give up the goal to build concrete terrain for future generations.﻿

“Made in Venice – the movie – a must see! This film is an essential piece of history, acknowledging and paying tribute to the ground soldiers whose tireless efforts brought to fruition a skatepark on the sand that millions now enjoy.” –Venice Paparazzi

All ages are welcome to this community event and parking is easily available in the paid Rose Avenue Lot on the beach at the end of Rose Avenue. Street parking can also be found nearby, in addition to valet parking available at a valet stand at the corner of Rose Avenue and Speedway Avenue.

SAVE THE DATE: Venice Skatepark 16th Birthday Party, Thursday Oct 2nd, 5-10pm, at the Waterfront at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

This award-winning documentary, Made In Venice, features the story of getting the Venice Skate Plaza A.K.A. the Dennis “Polar Bear” Agnew Skatepark.

“Made In Venice is a step by step manifesto for skate/civic activism. It is a remarkable documentation of hard working visionary individuals transforming society.” – C.R. Stecyk III

Made In Venice features appearances by skateboarding legends, professionals, heroes, skatepark activists and skate icons: Jesse Martinez, Geri Lewis, Christian Hosoi, C.R. Stecyk III, Dan Levy, Skip Engblom, Jay Adams, Jeff Ho, Aaron Murray, Scott Oster, Cesario “Block” Montano, Jim Muir, Tim Jackson, Ray Flores, Eddie Reategui, Eric Britton, Dave Duncan, David Hackett, Joey Tran, Pat Ngoho, Wally Hollyday, Jimbo Quaintance, Joff Drinkwater, Nathan Pratt, Solo Scott, Jamie Quaintance, Asher Bradshaw, Kiko Francisco, Bart Saric, Heidi Lemmon, Anthony “Tonan” Ruiz, Lance Lemond, Susanne Melanie Berry, Jereme Schadler, Dennis Ogden, Steve Mayorga, Julien Martinez, Victor Blue, Steve “Primo” Primeau, Mary Prideaux, Lauren Seagrave, Katie Sullivan, Adam Hamilton, Karington Smith, Mike Sherrod, Pauline Branom, Mario Narango and Zack Wormhoudt.

Thanks to Juice Event Partners, the Surf Skate Punk Rock Golden Ticket Contest will have great prizes thanks to: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vans @vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, Dogtown,@dogtownskate, Merge4 Socks, @merge4socks, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies, Carver, @carverskate, Embassy Skateboards @embassyskateboards, Sector 9 @sector9, Grillo’s Pickles@grillospickles, California Locos @californialocos, Errandboy, @theerrandboy, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Made In Venice @madeinvenicemovie, Voodoo Doughnut @voodoodoughnut, Kona Big Wave @konabigwave, Starlite Cinemas @starlitecinemas, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice, DJ MXF @mxfarina, Juice Dan @juicedan and Juice Magazine @juicemagazine.

At 5pm, Juice will host the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop where you will find back issues of Juice Magazine, zines, prints, art, t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets. Juice stickers will be gifted through the night. Drop in and celebrate with us and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

The State of Skate is a display of skateboards and prints showcasing work by VCJ, Rick Griffin, C.R. Stecyk III, Shepard Fairey, Wes Humpston, Steve Olson, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown, Sector 9, Suicidal Tendencies, Embassy Skateboards, Vans, Powell Peralta and many more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

SCHEDULE:

5:00PM – 9:00PM – Juice State of Skate Exhibit, & Surf Skate Raffle & Silent Auction.

7:30PM – Juice Talks hosted by Dan Levy with Christian Hosoi and stars of “MADE IN VENICE”.

8:00PM – “MADE IN VENICE” Movie Screening

DATE: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 5:00pm-10:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. The Obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings. Shepard Fairey rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” campaign, which distributed posters, stickers and murals featuring the eponymous wrestler around Providence, Rhode Island. Fairey’s work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. For more info, please go to https://obeygiant.com.

Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, since 1966, which promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com.

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

MERGE4 is committed to creating the best socks out there. Their approach is simple – to merge creativity, positivity, performance, and functionality to create socks that look good, have a great hand feel, and last. MERGE4 socks perform! They are made with a blend of materials that provides comfort with padded moisture wicking soles, a seamless toe and other features that make these socks durable. With added compression, you can play harder for longer. MERGE4 is also about celebrating individuality. Let’s merge together and revolutionize the way we think about socks, one comfortable and high-performing pair at a time. For more, visit www.merge4.com.

Embassy Skateboards is the brainchild of skateboarding legend John “TEX” Gibson and Bark Hard bandmate Lee Leal. John was the first Texas pro skateboarder and his career expands four decades. In 2009, Tex and Lee launched Embassy to continue the legacy. Embassy riders include Ken Fillion, Craig Johnson, Todd Prince, Henry Gutierrez, Dave Duncan, Christian Fletcher, Bill Danforth, Pat Black, Allen Midgette, Rodney Mead and Dave Reul, Ivan Rodriguez, Taylor Bray, Cody G, Jimmy Seol, Bombette Martin, Kat Folsom, Collin Graham, Nathan Midgette, Ronnie O’Neal, Jason Gutierrez and Ronan Livingston. From old-school to new-school, Embassy keeps the core of skateboarding alive. Ride with Pride! Learn more at https://embassyskateboards.com.

Sector 9 has been reacquired by its original founders! The plan is to do exactly what Sector 9 has done in the past but hopefully better. Just like they started in ‘93, it’s a bunch of friends getting together to make great products and have as much fun as possible in the process. Sector 9 intends to keep this attitude towards skateboarding and pass it on to the next generation. Join the revival at https://sector9.com

Grillo’s Pickles started in 2008 selling pickles out of a wooden cart in downtown Boston. Now available nationwide, from the garden to your fridge. Made with simple, garden-fresh ingredients (no artificial anything) and cold-pickled for maximum crunch. Chill out. Eat a pickle. https://www.grillos.com

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2003, Voodoo Doughnut created the gourmet doughnut category. Famous for introducing the world to the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and The Cannolo, Voodoo Doughnut now offers more than 40 artisan flavor options, including over 10 vegan options. Voodoo Doughnut is dedicated to making unforgettable and innovative treats with a focus on giving back to the community through its charitable initiatives. Good things come in pink boxes. To get your Voodoo Doughnut fix, order online at www.voodoodoughnut.com.

Kona Brewing Co. was founded by father and son, Cameron Healy and Spoon Khalsa, with a vision to reflect the spirit, culture and beauty of Hawaii in a collection of local island beers. In 1994, they set out for the Big Island to bring their dream to life. Kona Big Wave, originally brewed as Pacific Golden Ale, was inspired by the legendary waves in Hawaii. Now, Kona Big Wave has rebranded from Kona Brewing Co. and is debuting a new logo and modernized packaging design, while staying true to the DNA of Big Wave. Kona Big Wave’s island-inspired taste has become an iconic go-to beer all around the world. Grab your friends, bring good vibes and pass around ice-cold Kona Big Waves. https://www.konabigwave.com

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com