Dinosaur Jr. New Album Sweep It Into Space

Originally scheduled for mid-2020, this record’s temporal trajectory was thwarted by the coming of the plague, but it would take more than a mere plague to tamp down the exquisite fury of this trio when they are fully dialed-in. Sweep It Into Space is a masterpiece of zoned dialing.



What Dinosaur Jr. produces is nothing but a beautiful new version of the rock continuum – riff, power, beat and longing, created with an eye on the infinite future.



Recorded at Amherst’s Biquiteen, the sessions for Sweep It Into Space began in the late Autumn of 2019, following a West Coast/South East tour. The only extra musician used was Kurt Vile, who co-produced the album and played the lead 12 string on the upbeat “I Ran Away.” J Mascis’ voice is immediately catchy over soaring, electrifying guitar.



After recording with Kurt got disrupted, J Mascis “ended up just mimicking a few things he’d done. I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that dueling twin lead sound, but the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own, but it was cool.”